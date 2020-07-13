Peacock TV: Release date, apps, price and what to know about the NBC streaming service

NBC Peacock TV: Cheat sheet • Peacock is a new streaming service that offers a free tier, news, sports and NBC's extensive back catalogue of TV shows.

• Peacock has its wide release on July 15. A soft release for Xfinity subscribers has been going on since April 15.

• Peacock is free with ads, though the $4.99 (ads) and $9.99 (no ads) per month versions have more content.

Yes, NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is almost here, and we're really excited. Somehow, streaming service fatigue hasn't hit yet, and Peacock looks like it's learned many of the lessons of how to succeed in streaming.

We've got a ton more details about the service, including shows available at (or near) launch, where the service is available in this stage of the launch, and which tier of the service is starting now. And in addition to the back catalogue of NBC shows and Universal films, Peacock will offer ViacomCBS titles, including TV shows like Ray Donovan and The Affair and Paramount films including The Godfather trilogy.

Plus, we're still keeping track of all Peacock shows and movies planned for the service, which include one down note, as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will have to wait until 2021.

In addition to more than 600 movies and 400 shows, the new streaming service will offer live and on-demand content across news, sports and late night.

Here’s what we know so far about NBC’s Peacock TV service, including its release date, pricing and shows.

The true Peacock TV release date is a little over a week away, on July 15. Not only will that open Peacock up to everyone (not just limited to Comcast Xfinity subscribers) but it's also when Peacock's original shows launch. The biggest of these series will be Brave New World, an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s sci-fi novel, starring Bernard Marx (Game of Thrones), Lenina Crowne (Downton Abbey) and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The initial release of the Peacock TV streaming service began on April 15, as an exclusive for Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers. Peacock will be exclusive to the U.S. for now, but Sky customers in the U.K. are supposed to get Peacock eventually.

Peacock TV apps and devices

At this moment, you might want to make sure you have more than a couple of streaming devices if you want to put Peacock on your TV. A little over a week before the streaming service's nation-wide launch on July 15, Roku and Amazon Fire TV are still missing from the Peacock apps and supported devices list.

Throughout May and June, NBCUniversal announced a series of devices (the full list can be found below), and even revealed that Android and Android TV users get free Peacock Premium until Oct. 15, 2020.

In terms of app integration, Peacock TV will grace all of Apple's hardware, and it will be "fully integrated with the Apple TV App."

In summary, here's the list of where Peacock will stream on July 15:

Android

Android TV

Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

Chromecast

Comcast Xfinity X1

Comcast Xfinity Flex

iPad

iPhone

iPod touch

LG Smart TVs

Xbox One S and Xbox One X

Vizio SmartCast TVs

During its initial rollout Peacock is available within Comcast devices that customers already own, including X1 and Flex hardware.

Peacock TV price and free tier

Times are tough and our pockets are getting tighter, so it's good that Peacock TV starts as a freebie and works its way up to a premium service.

Peacock Free, the free and ad-supported streaming tier, will house 7,500 hours of programming. That includes next day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series; select episodes of marquee Peacock originals and tent-pole series; complete classic series; popular movies; curated daily news and sports programming such as the Olympics; and Spanish-language content. Peacock's free streaming service will also feature genre channels such as "SNL Vault," Family Movie Night” and “Olympic Profiles.”

Peacock Premium is $4.99 per month if you don't have Comcast, and those subscribers will pay $9.99 per month to get Peacock Premium without ads. Those with a Comcast subscription get Peacock Premium for free, and can pay $5 per month to remove those ads.

Both tiers will have access to 15,000 hours of programming, including next-day streaming of all current broadcast shows; full seasons of originals like Mindy Kaling’s Expecting and Sam Esmail’s Battlestar Galactica reboot; early streaming of NBC’s late-night lineup. Live sports (such as the returning Premiere League football) and the Olympics (in 2021) will be on both tiers.

Check out more details in our Peacock Free vs Premium face-off.

Peacock TV talk shows

Unlike Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu, Peacock will have nightly talk shows, with access to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Myers.

Peacock Premium subscribers get the best end of the deal. They can watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Myers" three and a half hours early.

Peacock TV sports programming

Peacock is going to differentiate itself from the pack by pushing hard on sports. Not only will it have the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, there will be complete coverage of the build up to the 2022 winter games.

On launch day (July 15) Peacock will be the destination for watching Premier League football (or soccer, if you must) - with 4 free games (listed below, times in Eastern). Over the span of the 2020-21 season, Peacock Premium will be the exclusive home (in the U.S.) for more than 175 Premier League matches.

Noon: Premier League Live

1 p.m.: Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers

1 p.m.: Manchester City v. Bournemouth

1 p.m.: Newcastle v. Tottenham

3:15 p.m.: Arsenal v. Liverpool

5:15 p.m.: Goal Zone

Peacock TV original shows

In addition to the aforementioned Brave New World, other Peacock originals include The Capture, a conspiracy thriller chock full of espionage and questionable news, starring Callum Turner (War & Peace), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), and Famke Janssen (X-Men). For laughs, there's the UK series Intelligence, which sees David Schwimmer (Friends) as NSA agent Jerry Bernstein, who joins the cyber crime fighting team across the pond, and it doesn't go swimmingly. There's also the film Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, bringing James Roday and Dule Hill back to TV.

There's even sports content to try and fill the void of leagues on hiatus. In Deep With Ryan Lochte is an examination of the disgraced olympian trying to redeem himself. Dale Earnhardt Jr. hosts Lost Speedways, a docuseries about the iconic racing stadiums of years past.

New series Cleopatra In Space, and original shows starring Curious George and Where's Waldo round out the kids content.

Peacock TV classic shows and series

The Peacock TV service will be the place to rewatch Leslie Knope's campaign in Parks and Recreation. (Image credit: Tyler Golden/NBC)

But much like Disney Plus, Peacock's biggest weapons (for now) are in its vault. Peacock will start off by offering lots from the library of NBC and its sister networks' classic shows. That includes beloved sitcoms like Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock, as well as Saturday Night Live, and Cheers. There's also a lot of older programming for going retro, including The Johnny Carson Show, The Carol Burnett Show and The Greatest American Hero.

You also get a ton of Law & Order shows in a strong mix of drama programming that includes Friday Night Lights, House and Battlestar Galactica (the original, not the upcoming series). Also Parenthood and Monk, as well as other older shows such as Murder She Wrote, Columbo and The Rockford Files.

Reality TV is getting space on Peacock, bringing The Real Housewives of Dallas, Bethenny Ever After, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Very Cavallari and WAGS (and many more) to the streaming service.

Obsessed with True Crime? Peacock's got Forensic Files, Unsolved Mysteries, Aaron Hernandez Uncovered, The Case of Caylee Anthony, Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks, The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway and many more.

And then there are the movies. You've got mega-blockbusters like the Jurassic Park franchise and E.T., as well as hits including Meet the Parents, Schindler’s List and Shrek. I'm more excited about films such as Lost in Translation, Reservoir Dogs, Children of Men and Moonrise Kingdom.

Plenty of kids content too: Peacock will pack in new and exclusive episodes of Curious George, Where’s Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space, as well as shows from the library including including Woody Woodpecker, Top Chef Jr., New Adventures of He-Man

We're gonna have to wait for some stuff: The Office arrives on on Peacock TV in 2021, and the Peacock Originals are scheduled for later this year (and into 2021). Those series include a new adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, A.P. Bio, Dr. Death, and Real Housewives Mash-up.

Plus they're making all of those remakes you've heard of, for Saved By the Bell and Battlestar Galactica, which have TBA release dates. The Fast & Furious library is also expected to hit Peacock at some point.

The big bad news: You might think of Friends as an NBC show, but it's on HBO Max .

What's up with that? Oh, and Peacock is also lacking Seinfeld, which is currently on Hulu. Its absence is utterly perplexing.

Peacock TV reviews

In our Peacock review, we noted that Peacock is great for watching classic TV, and we were delighted by how Xfinity customers get Peacock Premium for free. That being said, the lack of originals and a sparse "trending" section made it feel a little hollow.

Over at CNET, they commended the service for its free tier, having fewer ads than Hulu, and its inclusion of news and late-night shows (two things that the other streaming services don't offer). Overall, though, CNET was negative about the service because of the lack of originals and how its back catalogue was missing many seasons of some key shows, such as Saturday Night Live, and regular Law and Order.

The folks at Decider say that "Everything is fine" for Peacock, but "there are many, many miles to go," (emphasis theirs). Decider also joined the chorus that say they'll "likely never use Trending,"

Peacock TV ads

NBC is pretty confident in its ad-supported approach because it's going low on the amount of ads -- with only 5 minutes per hour at the most. Yes, we all love to fast-forward through commercials to get to TV, if said TV is free, the success of Pluto TV shows that NBC is onto something here.