Amazon teases that Peacock is finally coming to Fire TV with an Office reference

Dunder Mifflin (and the WWE ring) may be popping up soon on Amazon's Fire TV via the Peacock subscription service. Yes, the long nightmare for Fire TV stick owners is possibly ending as soon as tomorrow (June 23), at least if a tweet from Amazon is not pulling our leg.

For those who don't keep track of such things, the NBCUniversal subscription service Peacock launched nation-wide almost a year ago, on July 15, 2020. And in that time it's never had a Fire TV app. Heck, it even took until September for Peacock to get a Roku app. But Amazon remains the last gap when it comes to support from major streaming platform support.

Today (June 22), though, the official Fire TV twitter account decided to test our memories, posting a photo from The Office, from that time Jim put Dwight's stapler inside Jello. The image is captioned "Tomorrow’s announcement is NOT a prank," with the "eyes" emoji following that coy statement.

Damnit, Jim! pic.twitter.com/HU9Xep6F13June 22, 2021 See more

But if that wasn't obvious enough (Peacock is the exclusive home of The Office in the U.S.), the Peacock Twitter account joined in, replying "Damnit, Jim!" with a GIF of Mr. Halpert smirking. That reply was posted within the same exact minute as the original FireTV account tweet.

So, it seems as if Peacock is finally coming to Fire TV, and while we've been waiting nearly a year, the timing couldn't be better. The Tokyo Olympics start on July 24, and while they're not exclusive to Peacock, it's the service's biggest event this side of WrestleMania.

Why have we waited for Peacock on Fire TV?

As you may have guessed, Amazon and NBCU just could not agree to the terms of Peacock on Fire TV. (A similar situation happened with HBO Max on Roku and Fire TV when that service launched.) Variety reported that it's all about money ... and perks.

Variety's sources claimed that Fire TV and Roku are asking for more than just the standard cut of the subscription and sign-up fees. Supposedly, they want free content for Amazon's IMDb TV and The Roku Channel, in addition to specific terms around advertising inventory.

Of course, none of that matters much for the consumer, who just loses and has to wait while the lawyers and executives can agree on things.

We'll have our eyes on Fire TV and Peacock tomorrow, for the updates that will likely follow.