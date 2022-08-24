Hulu won't get new episodes of NBC and Bravo shows — here's where they're going

If it wasn't bad enough that Hulu's getting a price hike, it's now losing content to Peacock. Previous reports of Hulu losing next-day episodes of NBC shows just got worse, as Peacock has been confirmed as the new "next-day streaming home" for both NBC and Bravo shows starting next month — perfectly coinciding with the new fall TV season.

According to a press release (opens in new tab) published today (Aug. 24), NBC and Bravo shows will arrive on Peacock the day after the air on the linear channel beginning Sept. 19. This means any cord-cutters looking to watch NBC and Bravo's biggest shows — such as Law & Order, Saturday Night Live, The Voice, The Real Housewives, Top Chef and Below Deck — will need Peacock Premium (and spend at least $5 more per month in the process, if they don't already have it).

Rumors of this switch for select NBC shows were confirmed this past March by an NBC Universal spokesperson speaking to TVLine (opens in new tab). Back then, a Hulu statement read, "With the proliferation of streaming services entering the marketplace, we have long anticipated changes to our third-party content offering." It then stated the company had been increasing investment in original content.

Next-day access to episodes has made Hulu one of the best streaming services. As mentioned, this stings even more because Hulu is raising its price to $7.99 per month (with ads) from its former $6.99 monthly price. Ad-free Hulu's getting more expensive, going from $12.99 to $14.99 per month. Those changes take effect on October 10.

This is just the latest reorientation of the broadcast deckchairs in the streaming landscape, as ABC is losing Dancing with the Stars to Disney Plus. That also takes place on Sept. 19.

A huge Peacock deal looks to lessen the pain

Alongside this announcement, NBCU revealed an upcoming "Fall Celebration Offer" for new Peacock subscribers.

Available "throughout the month of September," Peacock Premium (normally $5 per month or $50 per year) will be available for either $1.99 per month or $19.99 for an entire year. That represents savings of 66 percent, with either $3 off per month or $40 per year.

Both terms are likely limited to a short duration, though NBCU doesn't specify how long they will last. We've reached out for confirmation, but we should say we don't expect that price to be locked in after the first year.