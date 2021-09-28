Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The Champions League is renowned for bringing world superstars together, and we’ve got another blockbuster matchup in the group stage this time around, in the form of the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream.

Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City channel, start time The Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream takes place today (Tuesday, September 28).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or TUDN via Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The game, nicknamed El Cashico thanks to these clubs’ almost limitless spending power, is set to feature the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, to name but a few.

There are, however, some fitness questions around the man everyone really wants to see — Lionel Messi. He was said to be suffering with an injury and did not feature in PSG’s 2-0 victory over Montpellier at the weekend. Both fans of the French side and neutrals will be hoping he can take on the current Premier League champions. If he does make it, Messi will be reunited with Pep Guardiola, under whose management he achieved such success at Barcelona.

Both teams go into this tie in strong domestic form. In fact, Paris Saint Germain are unbeaten in France’s Ligue 1. They failed to win the title last year, but are already 10 points clear of second place Marseille this time around, having won eight from eight.

Manchester City’s victory at the weekend leaves them just a point behind current table toppers Liverpool. Indeed, Heung Min Son’s winner for Tottenham Hotspur on the season’s opening weekend is still the only league goal they have conceded so far, following an extremely impressive victory over Chelsea on Saturday. They showed they will not give up their domestic crown without a fight.

However, it's no secret that the trophy City really want is the Champions League. Mauricio Pochettio’s team, and its owners, have similar ambitions. They will also be out for revenge, following their defeat when the two sides met in last season’s Champions League semi-final.

The English team are top of Group A heading into the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream. They won a dramatic matchday one encounter with RB Leipzig 6-3. PSG could only muster a disappointing 1-1 draw away at Club Brugge.

With world class players and top quality managers on display, the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream has plenty to offer. There are lots of ways to watch, wherever you are in the world.

You might also want to check out our full guide for how to watch Champions League 21/22, for info on where to find live streams for all the games in the world's top club soccer competition.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are

The Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream on Paramount Plus or on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can also access the two channels with Fubo.TV. The Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.View Deal

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services for sports fans, since it has all of the local networks and a ton of niche sports channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 2HD or BT Sport Ultimate. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this is included in the free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.