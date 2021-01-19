Paramount Plus replaces CBS All Access: Launch date, shows and other streaming service info

Paramount Plus is finally going to replace CBS All Access this March, a change we've known has been coming. The only question is if this will change the fortunes for the streaming service in what is a very crowded market.

ViacomCBS either believes that either Paramount has more cache with audiences or that every service's name needs to have an indicator that it has "more." As a result, the company is going to rebrand and expand CBS All Access as Paramount Plus.

Last year, CEO Bob Bakish said that "Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling." Whereas CBS is just a channel.

The newly christened streaming service launches in the U.S. and Latin America on March 4, Nordic countries on March 25 and then in Australia in mid-2021. Canada will see the service rebranding on March 4, but not get the expanded content until later this year.

But why would you subscribe?

Paramount Plus shows

You shouldn't lose anything from CBS All Access, so expect Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight and more. The Offer, an original series based on the behind-the-scenes process of producing The Godfather, is on the table.

The four other marquee Paramount Plus shows announced include Lioness, a spy drama series from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone), a reboot of Behind the Music, The Real Criminal Minds (a true crimes version of the CBS drama) and a revival of the comedy series The Game.

Paramount Plus will incorporate more of the ViacomCBS portfolio's live news and sports content, collecting shows and movies from both CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and the Paramount Network.

Paramount Plus price

New pricing has not been announced, and you could expect CBS All Access' $5.99 per month with ads and $9.99 per month ad-free payments to continue. The announcement of a release date would have been a good time to declare new pricing.