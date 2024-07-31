New on Paramount Plus in August 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

Paramount Plus is adding a ton of new movies and shows this August. There's something for everyone thanks to CBS Sports and Paramount's deep library of new and classic movies and shows. New original movies, exclusive streaming movie debuts, new show premieres and live sports plus dozens of movies and shows added to the streaming service's library are a combination that even some of the best streaming services can't match.

This month, you're getting a critically acclaimed movie starring Anthony Hopkins, the final season of a beloved series and the start of a new show you'll be sure to love. Plus, live soccer returns to the platform from a number of European leagues. Here's our detailed guide to everything coming to Paramount Plus in August 2024.

NEW ON PARAMOUNT PLUS IN August 2024: TOP PICKS

'One Life'

One Life | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

In 1988, English stockbroker Nicholas Winton (now Sir Nicholas Winton), arrived on the set of the BBC show "That's Life." Later in the taping of the show, it was revealed that the entire studio audience owed their lives to this one, 79-year-old man.

That's because Sir Nicholas was responsible for saving the lives of 669 children — mostly Jewish — from the Holocaust as Nazi Germany made its way into Czechoslovakia (now Czechia and Slovakia). "One Life" stars Anthony Hopkins as the 79-year-old Winton and cuts between his life in 1988 and the events that lead up to the "That's Life" taping and his life in 1938 (played by Johnny Flynn) as a 29-year-old who played an incredible role in the Kindertransport initiative that saved nearly 10,000 lives from the evils of Nazi Germany.

Premieres August 5 on Paramount Plus with Showtime

'SEAL Team' final season premiere

SEAL Team has been a massive hit for CBS and Paramount. But all good things must come to an end and this seventh season of the hit show will also be its last.

In season 7, Bravo Team heads into Colombia led by Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) for one final mission. This team of elite U.S. Navy Seals must undertake the most dangerous, high-stakes mission the military can throw at them, all while still managing to keep their personal lives intact. This final season adds Beau Knapp as Chief Special Warfare Operator Drew Franklin and Dylan Walsh as Captain Walch to the cast and the two-episode premiere lands on Paramount Plus this August.

Premieres August 11 on Paramount Plus

'RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars' season premiere

Meet The Queens of Global All Stars ðŸŒŽ - YouTube Watch On

Do you have what it takes to be "Queen of the Mothertucking World"? That's the question that "RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars" will ask of its 12 contestants this August.

Featuring drag queens from around the world, each contestant is a fan favorite from one of the many seasons of "Drag Race" in the numerous countries that air a version of the show. They'll compete over the course of several weeks for a grand prize of $200,000 and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, so don't miss a second of this epic reality show.

Premieres August 16 on Paramount Plus

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES & PREMIERES

8/5 "One Life"*

Sir Nicholas 'Nicky' Winton, a young London broker, rescues over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia in the months leading up to World War II. Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter star in the film.



8/6: "PD True" series premiere

The crimes are real, and the stakes are high. The gripping half-hour series takes viewers into moments of crisis in some of the biggest cases of our time as told by the police officers who worked them.



8/9: "Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" series premiere

In the new Paramount+ original series, everyone's favorite pizza-loving heroes face new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.



8/11: "SEAL Team" final season premiere

The most elite unit of Navy SEALs balance dangerous and high-stakes missions with challenges in their personal lives.



8/16: "RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars" series premiere

Twelve fan favorites from around the world will represent their countries as they compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.



8/26: "Sasquatch Sunset"*

In the misty forests of North America, a Sasquatch family, led by Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, set off on an epic journey, learning how to fight for survival in an ever-changing world.



8/27: "Breathe"*

An East Flatbush mother and daughter, barely surviving in an oxygen-less world, must band together to protect each other when intruders arrive claiming to know their missing father.

Synopses provided by Paramount Plus.



*Available on Paramount Plus with Showtime only

LIBRARY SHOWS

August 7



"Inside the Factory" season 6

August 14



"Aerial Italy" season 1



August 16



"Let's Make a Deal Primetime"



August 28



"Extreme Airport Africa" season 1

LIBRARY MOVIES

August 1



"A Time to Kill"

"Aeon Flux"

"Airplane II: The Sequel"*

"Airplane!"*

"Almost Famous"

"An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power"

"An Inconvenient Truth"

"B.A.P.S."

"Bad News Bears" (2005)

"Barbarella"*

"Black Sunday"*

"Breakdown"

"Brooklyn's Finest"*

"Career Opportunities"

"Chaplin"

"City of God"*

"Coming to America"

"Cop Land"

"Cujo"*

"Daisy Miller"*

"Double Jeopardy"

"Election"

"Emma" (1996)

"Erin Brockovich"

"Face/Off"

"Fatal Attraction"

"Fresh"*

"Full Metal Jacket"

"Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties"

"Garfield: The Movie"

"Hardcore Henry"*

"Hearts Beat Loud"

"Heist"

"Hotel for Dogs"

"Invasion of the Body Snatchers"

"Irena's Vow"*

"It Could Happen to You"

"Jacob's Ladder"

"Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back"

"Love & Basketball"

"Miss Congeniality"

"Monster Trucks"

"Mousehunt"

"Naked Gun" (1956)

"Narc"

"Once Upon A Time In The West"

"Orange County"

"Paid in Full"

"Paper Moon*

"Pulp Fiction

"Sabrina (1995)

"Save the Last Dance

"School Daze

"Season of the Witch

"Shaft" (2000)

"Shaft" (2019)

"Sleeping with the Enemy"

"Striptease"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" (1990)

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze" (1991)

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III" (1993)

"The Aviator"

"The Big Short"

"The Boy in the Striped Pajamas"

"The Cave"

"The Color of Money"

"The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover"

"The Faculty"

"The Fighter"

"The Frozen Ground"*

"The Italian Job" (1969)

"The Kid"*

"The Lincoln Lawyer"

"The Little Rascals"

"The Negotiator"*

"The Net"

"The Perfect Storm"

"The Soloist"*

"The Time Machine"

"The Untouchables"

"The War of the Worlds" (1953)

"The Warriors"

"Three Days of the Condor'

"Tombstone"

"Tommy Boy"

"Training Day"

"Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen"

"Unforgettable"

"We Bought a Zoo"

"When Worlds Collide"

"Zodiac"

August 5



"American Insurrection"*



August 10



"Together Together"*



August 12



"Cabin Fever"*



August 16



"Miss Potter"*



August 24



"Extra Ordinary"*



August 26



"Factory Girl"*

"The Ex"*

*Available on Paramount Plus with Showtime only

SPORTS

Throughout August



NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Scottish Professional Football League competition

English Football League competition



August 2

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chivas

NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup – Bay FC vs. América

August 3



PGA Tour Originals: Credentials - Travelers Championship

2024 World’s Strongest Man Final*

United Soccer League – Detroit City FC vs. Rhode Island FC*



August 4



Lexus US Open of Surfing Kick-Off*

PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Ft. Lauderdale*

BIG3 Basketball*

August 6



NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Semifinals



August 10



EFL Championship – Leeds United vs. Portsmouth

EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Wycombe Wanderers

The PGA of America REACH Foundation: So All Can Love This Game*

PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away*

PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

August 11

PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Brooklyn*

BIG3 Basketball*

August 12



EFL Championship – Luton Town vs. Burnley

August 13

Carabao Cup – Sheffield United vs. Wrexham

August 14



Carabao Cup – Leeds United vs. Middlesbrough

UEFA Super Cup – Real Madrid vs. Atalanta

August 17



We Need to Talk*

WNBA – Minnesota Lynx @ Washington Mystics*

WNBA – New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces*

Start of Serie A season

August 18



PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Nashville*

BIG3 Basketball*



August 24



NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns FC*

NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC*

Serie A – Parma vs. AC Milan



August 25



WNBA – Las Vegas Aces @ Chicago Sky*

PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Austin*

NFL Preseason – Arizona Cardinals @ Denver Broncos*

August 29



UEFA Champions League – League Phase Draw

August 30



Serie A – Inter vs. Atalanta



August 31



Lazio vs. AC Milan

*Available on Paramount Plus with Showtime only

All Prarmount with Showtime subscribers can livestream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount Plus. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.