Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 3 online

Nuggets vs Trail Blazers start time, channel The Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live stream will begin Thursday, May 27th at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT. It will air on NBATV.

The Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live stream will have Denver trying to keep the aggression up as they try for a 2-1 series lead in this NBA playoffs live stream.

If you just look at the numbers, Game 1 and Game 2 of this first round Western Conference playoff series were very similar. From the final score to stars Nikola Jokic and Damian Lillard taking over for their teams with at least 34 points. The biggest difference between the two battles was something that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet, aggression.

After dropping Game 1 Saturday, the Nuggets came out Monday looking for a series split before heading to Portland. To accomplish that goal Jokic knew Denver needed an edge. The MVP finalist said the mindset going into Game 2 was a physical one, “We met [Portland’s] aggressiveness, maybe even a little bit higher.”

The aggression was evident early when Portland’s CJ McCollum was called for a flagrant foul in the first quarter when he popped Denver’s Facundo Campazzo in the chest with his shoulder knocking Campazzo down. The game went to a new level at that point with Denver rising above. Another sign of aggression, perhaps more textbook, was turnovers. The Nuggets forced the Blazers into just six turnovers in the series opener versus 21 in Game 2.

The Lillard and the Blazers are 4-point favorites in Game 3. Lillard is averaging 38 points and 11.5 assists per game in the series. Jokic is scoring 36ppg with 12 rebounds per game. The over/under is 227.5.

Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live streams in the US

In the U.S. Nuggets vs Trail Blazers airs on NBATV, tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBATV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. The Sports Extra pack gets you NBATV.View Deal

Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports... but not tonight. The Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live stream isn't on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Nuggets vs Trail Blazers live streams. The game is on TSN3.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.