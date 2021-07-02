Mint Mobile's Bobby Bonilla plan offers 25 years of unlimited service for $8 per month

Update: The Mint Mobile Bobby Bonilla deal has expired. However, make sure to follow our best Mint Mobile plans coverage for more deals.

Mint Mobile is getting a jump start on 4th of July sales. The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) is offering one of the best deals we've ever seen.

Today only, Mint Mobile is offering 25 years of unlimited service for just $8.33 per month ($100/year). You'll be charged $2,500 upfront, but won't have to worry about paying your cell phone bill for 25 years. The Bobby Bonilla plan — as the company calls it — includes unlimited talk, text, and 4GB of 5G data per month. (Data speeds are reduced after you exceed the 4GB cap, but data remains unlimited). You also get free mobile hotspot and free calls to Canada and Mexico. It's one of the best Mint Mobile plans we've ever seen.

25 years of 5G service: for $8/month @ Mint Mobile

What is the Bobby Bonilla plan?

This epic Mint Mobile deal is a partnership between former New York Met's star Bobby Bonilla and Mint Mobile. Every July 1, Bobby Bonilla collects $1.19 million from the New York Mets. Bonilla and the New York Mets settled on this deal back in 2000 when he was released from his contract after an underwhelming season. At the time, the Mets owed him $5.6 million, but instead of paying it out, struck a deal to pay him $1.19 million every July 1 from 2011 to 2035.

Bonilla is now teaming up with Mint Mobile to provide a similarly unheard of deal for its wireless customers. New members who sign up today will get 25 years of service for $8.33 per month. Subscribers will be billed $100 per year ($99.96) for 25 years. That's one of the best cell phone plans we've seen all year.

What is Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile is an MVNO that operates on T-Mobile's network. Since T-Mobile is a GSM-based network, you're going to want a GSM-based phone to use at Mint Mobile. Like most prepaid wireless networks, Mint Mobile does make some compromises to offer that cheaper price. Customer support isn't always readily available and you don't always get the best possible data speeds. That said, if you can put up with occasionally slowed-down data and having to go to community forums to solve some problems on your own, Mint shouldn't let you down.