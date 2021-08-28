Microsoft Surface Go 3 alleged benchmarks just tipped major performance boost

Microsoft typically holds an event each fall to update its Surface models, and a Geekbench listing just revealed the kind of improvements we can hope for with the entry-level 2-in-1: the Surface Go 3.

German site WinFuture spotted the listing for a device simply labeled “OEMAL Product DV1.1”. Granted, that’s not a clear-cut product name, but it fits with past Surface products according to the site, with the Surface Pro X 2 initially appearing as OEMSR (with the “SR” part referring to the product’s internal codename: “Santa Rosa”.)

While it’s not known what the equivalent “AL” stands for (it could be as routine as “Amber Lake” given the generation of Intel chips involved), the specs certainly make it seem that this is indeed a new member of the Surface Go family. There are two devices: one with an Intel Pentium Gold chip, and another with an Intel Core chip, which is what past generations have done, after all.

If these listings are indeed for a refreshed model, then you can expect a decent performance boost on the Surface Go 2, especially for the entry-level version. Both devices reportedly use Amber Lake Y series chips: an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y on the entry-level model, and an Intel Core i3-10100Y on the better specced version. The former comes with 4GB RAM, while the latter offers 8GB.

For the entry-level Surface Go 3, this translates to a single-core score of 3,197 and a multi-core performance rating of 5,643 from Geekbench’s tests. That’s a big increase on the basic Surface Go 2, which managed scores of, at best, 2,200 and 4,300.

The improvement to the Intel Core model is less pronounced, though still welcome. According to the Geekbench listing, it achieves scores of 4,359 for single-core performance and 7,643 for multi-core. The current m3 Surface Go 2, meanwhile, maxes out at around 4,100 and 6,800 on the site.

Upgraded processors aside, it’s not clear what other improvements the Surface Go 3 will bring over its predecessors. The Surface Go 2 offered an array of improvements over the first generation which wouldn’t be picked up via Geekbench, including a larger screen, Wi-Fi 6 and better battery life, so it’s certainly worth keeping your fingers crossed for this being more than just a chip upgrade.

Microsoft is certainly looking to have a busy fall schedule, with the promise of the Surface Pro 8, a radically redesigned Surface Book 4, a Surface Duo 2 and, of course, the release of Windows 11. The next Microsoft Surface event could well be one worth tuning in for.