Mavericks vs Warriors live stream: How to watch game 2 of NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals online

Tomorrow, we have the second Mavericks vs Warriors live stream, which finds Golden State looking to dominate again. Dallas, on the other hand, is hoping it can get Luka Doncic to thrive again. The pursuit for the finals starts with this NBA playoffs live stream.

Mavericks vs Warriors live stream channels Dallas @ Golden State starts at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow (Friday, May 20).

Where to watch in the U.S.: The Mavericks vs Warriors game is set to air on TNT. TNT is available on Sling TV, currently on sale at 50% off for the first month.

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN.

That's not to say Doncic (who had 20 points) wasn't trying. Back-to-back threes near the end of the first half brought the Mavericks to a shorter deficit — but still down nine 54-45 at the end of the half. The point guard/small forward only shot 6 for 18 for the game, and so Dallas hopes his average improves as they try and even things up.

Doncic also suffered a scratch on his face in the first quarter, which was just one of the ways that Andrew Wiggins stifled his performance.

Across the court, Steph Curry posted 21 points and his 12 rebounds helped push Golden State's big win. Things weren't fantastic at first, though, as Curry missed his first five three-point shots. Klay Thompson also helped out, though he only scored his 15 points after the first half.

Wiggins also helped Golden State out on offense, with 19 points (8 for 17), while teammate Jordan Poole also contributed 19 points.

The Warriors enter game 2 up 1-0, practically erasing the Mavs' 3-1 record from the regular season. Golden State is a 6-point favorite in Game 2 against Dallas. The over/under is 214.

Also we've got all the details for the Celtics vs Heat live stream for game 2.

How to watch Mavericks vs Warriors live streams from anywhere on Earth

Having trouble actually getting ESPN or TNT? Even if you can't watch the Mavericks vs Warriors live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here's our top pick.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Mavericks vs Warriors live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The game 2 Mavericks vs Warriors live stream is on TNT at 9 p.m. tomorrow (Friday, May 20).

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch all of these games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it fails here without TNT, a must have for NBA fanatics.

Instead, you should get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35, which is pretty low for live TV services (and the lowest rate for one with ESPN). Sling is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

You could also pull down ABC with one of the best TV antennas.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And it's currently offering 50% off the first month!

Mavericks vs Warriors live streams schedule

All times below are in ET.

* = If necessary

Game 1: Golden State 112, Dallas 87

Dallas 87 Game 2: May 20 at 9 p.m. (TNT)

May 20 at 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 3: May 22 at 9 p.m. (TNT)

May 22 at 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 4: May 24 at 9 p.m. (TNT)

May 24 at 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 5*: May 26 at 9 p.m. (TNT)

May 26 at 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 6*: May 28 at 9 p.m. (TNT)

May 28 at 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 7*: May 30 at 8 p.m. (TNT)

Mavericks vs Warriors live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBA fans in the U.K. need look no further than Sky Sports for all their Playoff needs. Sky will be showing all games on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, though the timings aren't great for U.K. fans, with games typically starting at 1.30 a.m. BST.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

You could also consider the Sky NBA League Pass, which offers every NBA game for just £14.99/month, plus loads of extra features including archived games on demand — helpful if you want to watch the next day — condensed replays and more.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

Not in the U.K. right now? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.

Mavericks vs Warriors live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadian basketball fans can watch Mavericks vs Warriors Game 2 live stream at 9 p.m. ET. TSN1 has the game.

If you're having trouble finding all the games, ExpressVPN may be your ticket.

Mavericks vs Warriors live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Mavericks vs Warriors live stream on Kayo Sports, which has every one of the NBA Conference playoff games this year. But beware the time difference: you'll need to go by the above lists and add 14 hours to convert ET to AEST — which would mean this game is at 11 a.m. AEST.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to watch the playoffs. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN.