Cyber Monday PS5 restock: live updates from Walmart, Target and more

Cyber Monday PS5 deals are proving to be some of the most popular savings of the current crop of Cyber Monday deals. We’re seeing seriously big discounts on several of the best PS5 games and accessories.

Of course, the question on everyone’s lips is will there be a PS5 restock on Cyber Monday? Well, we can finally answer that with a resounding yes. Walmart has confirmed it will be taking fresh orders of Sony’s in-demand console at 12 p.m. ET. Note, you’ll need to be a Walmart Plus member to buy a console in this restock.

We’re hoping that’s just the start of PS5 restocks on Cyber Monday. An extremely reliable source is tipping Target is for its biggest restock of 2021 and this could well fall on Cyber Monday. Plus, the likes of Amazon or GameStop could surprise us with unannounced drops.

If you’re fortunate enough to already own a PS5 console then now is the ideal time to get your console fully kitted out. Some of our favorite Cyber Monday PS5 deals available now include critically acclaimed PS5 exclusive Returnal for $49 and the WD_Black SN850 500GB SSD for $141.

We’ll be updating this Cyber Monday PS5 live blog throughout the day to bring you the biggest discounts and ensure you don’t miss a restock, so be sure to check back regularly.

If you’re looking for more than just PS5 deals, take a look at our main Cyber Monday deals live blog, which is covering all the best sales from across every major retailer.