Killer laptop deal: Dell XPS 13 just dropped to $849

If you're looking for Black Friday-like sales to get yourself the ultimate work-from-home laptop, we've already found one for you.

Right now, Dell has the Dell XPS 13 on sale for $849. That's saving you a sweet $260 off the original price of $1,109, making it one of the biggest price drops we've seen for the XPS 13 so far. And the one-year hardware warranty is already included when purchasing directly from Dell.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,109 now $849 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. For a limited time, you can get this sleek machine for just $849.99. This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Of course, we've previously spotted Dell XPS 13 laptops for even cheaper than that, starting from $799. However, those models offer a less exciting list of specs, like only having 4GB of RAM or just 128GB of Solid-State Drive storage.

Now, this particular laptop stands out from the crowd with its 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD space. This set of specs is perfect for handling work-related tasks, as well as simply surfing the web or catching up on some of the best Netflix TV shows.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we loved its incredibly slim and appealing design, portability and the comfortable typing experience. We were also fond of the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display, meaning it has ultra-thin bezels, giving you more screen space for multi-tasking. During our XPS 13 tests, we could easily hope between 20 Chrome tabs while running over software in the background.

Overall, the XPS 13 delivers good performance and is a great bargain for its now reduced price of $849. And in case you want to check out a few of the other options, make sure to check out our roundup of some of the best cheap laptop deals available right now.