Killer Deal: Google Mesh Wi-Fi Router Now Just $99

Experiencing connectivity issues like buffering and dead zones while streaming content at home? Multiple devices connected to a single home Wi-Fi network can result in unwanted hiccups.

That's why we're excited to discover this deal on one of the best mesh routers you can get.

Google Wi-Fi Mesh Router for $99 at Walmart. That's $20 off its $129 list price.

Easy to set up, the Google Mesh WiFi router is a solid choice for anyone looking for an affordable WiFi system. Suitable for areas up to 1,500 square feet, it replaces your traditional router and eliminates dead zones and buffering.

It packs a peak performance of 464 Mbps and works with modems from ISPs like Comcast, Time Warner, and Verizon Fios.

In our Google Wi-Fi review, we were impressed by its excellent user interface, stable, consistent signals, and small, inconspicuous design. Although we were disappointed that it lacks USB ports, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating for its overall solid performance.

As an alternative, Walmart also offers a 3-Pack of Google WiFi Mesh routers for $259 ($128 off) for homes up to 4,500 square feet.

Easy to set up, this Google WiFi Mesh Router System is ideal for homes up to 4,500 square feet. It replaces your traditional router to blanket your home with wireless connectivity and eliminate dead zones and buffering.

Based on 2x2 MIMO technology, the Google Wi-Fi mesh router offers a maximum performance of 1.2Gbps. An array of antennas are arranged its circumference for a wireless range of up to 1,500 square feet. You can connect up to four of them together to expand wireless connectivity coverage for larger homes.

Moreover, Google Wi-Fi is backward-compatible with the OnHub, which is Google's earlier model router.

The Google WiFi mesh router packs a 710 MHz ARM-based quad-core processor, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB of SSD storage. It employs Qualcomm's IPQ4019 Wi-Fi radio and control chip.

In our lab, we used IxChariot software to gauge its performance and found that it delivered a combined throughput of 464.4 megabits per second at 5 feet. It dropped to 440.1 Mbps at 15 feet, 389.7 Mbps at 50 feet, and 227.2Mbps at 100 feet.

These numbers are respectable to similar single mesh-router units. The Amplifi HD, Eero, Orbi and Velop pushed between 229 and 288 Mbps at 150 feet. We recommend you get an additional Google WiFi router to cover larger areas.

Google Wi-Fi supports WPA2 wireless encryption and static IP addressing. You can use the dedicated Google WiFi App to manage port forwarding and set your DNS server. Family-friendly parental controls let you pause WiFi on kids' devices and block websites.

There's no telling how long this deal will last so be sure to grab it on sale before it's gone.