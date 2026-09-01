I got a sneak peek at TP-Link’s upcoming Wi-Fi 8 routers — and improved range and reliability are their biggest upgrades

From the start of the wireless networking era – even before it was called Wi-Fi – every new spec and generation of hardware was aimed at delivering faster speeds to do more things online at home. Not anymore, because Wi-Fi 8 (aka. 802.11bn) takes a different approach, putting an emphasis on range and reliability to be able to stay online longer with fewer interruptions.

While it seems like a step sideways with a top speed of 46 Gbps that’s equivalent to Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 8 can do a lot to make home networking easier, more fulfilling and dependable. The new spec’s Ultra High Reliability (UHR) approach promotes better performance at long range, the ability to handle more data traffic and block interference. Spectral efficiency is the name of the game with Wi-Fi turning from squeezing more data into the air waves to making it easier to use and more reliable.

Buyer beware, as has been the case with every Wi-Fi generation, the router hardware precedes the general availability of client devices. At first, it can seem like a wireless tease, then, all of a sudden, there are new generation devices everywhere. In addition to the first Wi-Fi routers and mesh kits in the coming months, expect Wi-Fi 8, phones, computers and tablets in early-to-mid 2027. This will be followed by range extenders and USB upgrade kits late in the year.

Archer 8 Ultra and Deco 8 Ultra

(Image credit: TP-Link)

I got a sneak peek at what will likely be the first commercial Wi-Fi 8 routers from TP-Link, the company’s Archer 8 Ultra high performance router and Deco 8 Ultra mesh set. They each have functional designs, sleek lines and can theoretically move 19- and 22 Gbps, respectively. Powered by either Qualcomm’s Fast Connect 8800 or Broadcom’s BCM6718 chips, this networking gear is top shelf and aimed at high-performance users with two 10 Gbps inputs and USB ports for connecting a storage device across a network.

The IEEE 802.11bn spec isn’t close to being finalized and I do expect changes before it’s formally approved sometime in 2028. That said, the lack of finality hasn’t stopped the world’s Wi-Fi chip manufacturers and router makers from developing products.

If the past is any indication, the new routers will need a firmware update or three to add late changing aspects of the final Wi-Fi 8 spec. Plus, many router makers plan to introduce new routers that hit the main features on introduction and add items to them throughout 2027. Unfortunately, none of the current generation of Wi-Fi 7 routers can be upgraded to Wi-Fi 8.

How the routers will act is coming into focus. The big change that Wi-Fi 8 brings is better use of the 2.4-, 5.0- and 6.0 GHz frequency bands on which the data rides. It goes beyond 4K Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) and Multi-Link Operations (MLO) with what TP-Link calls its Stability Engine that will debut with the company’s Wi-Fi 8 hardware.

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This can seem like an alphabet soup of engineering acronyms that starts with Unequal Modulation (UEQM) to make sure that each device can get to its full speed regardless of whether lower-speed clients are nearby. The New Modulation and Coding Scheme (MCS) takes this a step further by blocking interference that can lower throughput. Together, the techniques can improve throughput by 24% versus Wi-Fi 7, according to early tests.

Antennas by the dozen

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Meanwhile, the routers have internal antennas galore. While the Archer 8 Ultra has no fewer than 18 antennas, the Deco 8 Ultra has a 5 transmit, 5 receive antenna arrangement. This can amount to a 1 to 3 dB increase in signal strength that can translate into greater throughput and range.

That’s just the start because the new antennas can help prevent frustrating disconnect and reconnect cycles that rob throughput. TP-Link’s engineers are going a step further by looking into pushing its antennas to the limit by making its transmission pattern adjustable. The feature would bias it horizontally (for a ranch house) or vertically (for a multi-story building).

Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 8’s Distributed Resource Units (DRU) and Enhanced Long Range (ELR) combine to increase coverage so that the signal can enliven Wi-Fi dead zones with data. These techniques allow clients at the periphery to stay online despite a weak signal. If these changes pan out, my Wi-Fi experience could be vastly improved, from not losing my connection when listening to the BBC World Service on my Wi-Fi Internet radio deep in the basement to working out on the patio on a sunny day.

A premium next-gen upgrade

(Image credit: TP-Link)

TP-Link’s Archer 8 Ultra is going on sale in Germany and in the UK in October, where regulators have given the company the green light. This will be followed by U.S. sales in early 2027.

Premium and high performance in all aspects, look for a sub-$1,000 price tag for the Archer 8 Ultra. Though this will almost certainly drop as the year progresses. TP-Link then plans to introduce Pro and base product lines with lower prices during 2027.

Think of Wi-Fi 8 as making the house of cards that wireless networking has become a little sturdier and more permanent so that a sneeze won’t make it all collapse. Just as I got used to Wi-Fi 7, it’s time to turn to Wi-Fi 8 but I can’t wait to get my hands on the two TP-Link networking devices as well as the products of other companies to try them out in my lab and home.

I must admit to a hidden hope that Wi-Fi 8 enhanced reliability is enough to replace many of the Ethernet cables that run through my house, creating a wireless backbone for my entire home network.

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