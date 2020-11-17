Just in time for Black Friday — Best Buy, Instacart roll out nationwide same-day delivery

Instacart and Best Buy are teaming up to offer nationwide, same-day delivery as we enter the holiday season. Devices eligible for same-day delivery run the gamut from laptops to 4K TVs.

It's great news for last-minute shoppers as it means you don't have to worry about shipping delays. The best part is that many Best Buy Black Friday deals can be purchased with same-day delivery. Shoppers can browse eligible products via Instacart or by downloading the Instacart app.

In addition to same-day delivery, Instacart is also introducing its new Certified Delivery feature. The new feature lets shoppers purchase from a bigger selection of high-value items that previously weren't available to buy via same-day delivery. This includes noise cancelling headphones, smart home devices, and more.

Certified Delivery also gives shoppers a way to track and confirm delivery of orders with high value. These orders must be signed for upon receipt, which lets buyers know their items were properly received by the intended gift recipient. (Signing can be done directly via the Instacart app).

Today's top sales at Best Buy