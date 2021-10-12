Best Black Friday Samsung deals — early sales and what to expect

With the wide variety of products that Samsung offers, we're expecting a whole host of Black Friday Samsung deals to be found this year.

In fact, we'd predict that they might end up being among the best Black Friday deals of 2021 — and the early evidence certainly backs that up. We may still be a few weeks off from the big day, but we're already seeing some tasty sales on the Samsung Galaxy S21, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Z Fold 3 and several Samsung laptops and TVs.

We’ve compiled a list of the best Black Friday Samsung deals you can grab right now, and will continue to update the list in the coming weeks with the best new offers.

Samsung 55" Neo QN85A 4K QLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,297 @ Amazon

The Samsung Neo 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features a matrix of Quantum Mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for better contrast. You also get Quantum HDR 24x, which provides scene by scene optimization for HDR, plus Object Tracking Sound, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus and Alexa/Bixby support. This is one of the first TV deals we've seen for this set.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 $149: Was $799 now $699 @ Samsung

For a flagship phone, the S21 is already a steal at its list price of $799, but we won’t say no to getting it for $100 cheaper. Better still, trade-in prices are even more impressive — you can get the Galaxy S21 for just $249 when you trade-in an eligible device.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

Even though it’s the least expensive of Samsung’s foldable phones, the Samsung Z Flip 3 is still far from cheap at $999. Like some of the other items on our list, you can save big if you trade-in, but if not, we recommend grabbing it from Best Buy, where it’s currently $300 off with T-Mobile (or $200 off unlocked.) If you do have an eligible device to trade, try Samsung, Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1799 now $1399 @ Best Buy

Similar to the Flip 3, we’ve found that the best price for the Z Fold 3 without trading-in is on Best Buy for $1399, which is $400 off the original price (just keep in mind that it’s locked to T-Mobile.) If you do have something to trade-in, try checking Samsung, T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $114 @ Samsung

If you’re looking to upgrade to a new smartwatch, the cheapest place to get Samsung’s latest model right now is on Samsung’s own store when you trade-in an eligible device (such as the previous Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.) The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is currently the only major smartwatch to offer bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), and also measures heart rate and takes ECGs.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: Was $999 now $686 @ Amazon

This 13.3” Galaxy Chromebook is thin, light, and speedy, with a gorgeous display. In our Galaxy Chromebook review , we found the battery life to be a little disappointing at around 6 hours, plus the weak hinge made using the included S Pen difficult. But for this price, it’s not bad — especially given how stylish it looks. You can get it cheapest on Amazon, where they have the Fiesta Red design for $686. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: Was $1499 now $1349 @ Samsung

This is a great choice for a 2-in-1, packing good performance and battery life for a similar price to Apple’s Macbook Pro M1 and Dell’s XPS 13, with the addition of a touchscreen. In our Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review, we were impressed with how thin and light it was, while the included S Pen stylus is great for creatives. It's $150 off right now, so we recommend grabbing it while you can — and if you’re trading in a device for it, that can knock the price down further to $1159.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 2: Was $549 now $449 @ Samsung

If you’re looking for an even cheaper Chromebook, the Samsung Chromebook 2 is $100 off right now, at $449. This 2-in-1 is the budget follow-up to the original Chromebook, and it’s got better battery life, making it more practical. As the lower price point suggests, it does have some compromises; it lacks the original’s gorgeous screen and doesn’t come included with an S Pen. But the price is right, and if you trade-in an eligible device you can have it for just $199!View Deal

Black Friday Samsung deals — what to expect in 2021

Samsung TVs are a staple of the best Black Friday deals, so look out for some big savings on 4K HDR sets across their range of 2021 models. If you're lucky, you might even find some great deals on QLED sets, such as the QN85A above. And don't discount a 2020 model if you see one — it's often one of the best ways to pick up a premium set at a discounted price.

With the Galaxy S22 expected early next year and with the foldable Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 now out, we'd also expect to see more price cuts on the S21 smartphone. And speaking of foldables, the Z Fold 3 launched with a hefty $1799 price tag, but Black Friday would be the perfect time for retailers to start cutting that down a little.

With so many products to choose from, Black Friday Samsung deals are sure to be plentiful, so keep this page bookmarked if you're on the lookout for something and we'll help you find the best price for it.