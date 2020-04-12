iPhone 9 launch confirmed for April 15: Here's what to expect

The new iPhone 9 (iPhone SE 2020) could be the most important iPhone of 2020. At a time when many are being forced to tighten their belts, spending $1,000 or more on a new phone just doesn’t make a lot of sense.

The iPhone 9 is expected to start at just $399 and deliver most of the features people need. And now we think we know when Apple’s iPhone SE successor will be launching.

Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser (as reported by Forbes) has posted a new video in which he has confirmed that the new iPhone SE will launch on April 15. Shipments would begin a week later on April 22nd.

The iPhone 9 will reportedly feature the same size display as the iPhone 8 at 4.7 inches. That’s not big, but there’s still plenty of folks out there who prefer small phones. The new iPhone SE will also pack Apple’s fast A13 Bionic chip, so it should offer the same performance as the iPhone 11 for hundreds less.

Unlike the iPhone 11, the iPhone 9/iPhone SE 2020 is expected to feature a Touch ID button instead of Face ID. However, I don’t think many will complain about this trade-off for the price. In fact, many people I know still prefer Touch ID to face unlocking.

A separate report from MacRumors is also reporting a mid-April launch for the iPhone 9, citing an analyst. We’ve also heard that the iPhone 9 will come in three simple colors: white, black and red. While not confirmed, we assume that the iPhone 9 will feature a single rear camera and not offer a wide-angle lens like the iPhone 11 or a third telephoto lens like the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 9 will likely get some competition soon in the sub-$400 price range with the arrival of the Google Pixel 4a. That phone is expected to sport a larger 5.8-inch OLED display, a mid-range Snapdragon 730 processor and a single 12MP camera on the back.

It’s possible Apple may decide to launch the iPhone 9 a day early in order to steal thunder away from the launch of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro this Wednesday. But we doubt Apple would shift its schedule at this point.

Stay tuned for our coverage of the iPhone 9 this week — assuming all the reports prove true.