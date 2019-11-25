Hurry! Nintendo Switch Lite is now $175 with this coupon code

Nintendo Switch Lite deals don't come around very often. However, it's Black Friday week and the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are arriving early.

Currently, you can get the Nintendo Switch Lite for $175 via coupon code "19CYBERNS" from Antonline via Google Shopping. That's $25 off its $199 retail price and the second-lowest price we've seen for the rarely discounted Switch Lite. (It hit $169 back in October and we predict it'll hit that price again before or on Cyber Monday).

Nintendo Switch Lite: was $199 now $175 @ Google

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the handheld only version of the standard Nintendo Switch. Use coupon "19CYBERNS" to drop its price to $175.View Deal

With its sleek, unibody design, fully integrated controls and built-in +Control Pad, the Nintendo Switch Lite is the perfect portable console. In our Nintendo Switch Lite review, we gave it an Editor's Choice award for its comfortable design and good battery life.

Nintendo Switch Lite deals sell out fast so snag one now before it goes out of stock.