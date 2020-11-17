Hurry! Apple Watch 6 just hit lowest price ever in epic Black Friday deal

Black Friday Apple Watch deals don't get better than this. While the sale season has already discounted models up and down the line, today we've got our best deal yet on Apple's newest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6.

While supplies last, Amazon has the 2020 Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $349. That's a discount of $50 off, and the lowest price we've seen for the new Apple Watch yet, making for one of the best Black Friday deals available. We don't expect it to last long.

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 6's brighter display and faster charging could convince even a Watch 5 owner to upgrade. Amazon has it for $50 off, which is the best price right now. Amazon's deal is on the Silver Sport band model, and it's also got the Product(Red) and Gold options at $349 as well.View Deal

The Apple Watch 6 is the best best smartwatch there is, and at the best price it's been at yet. Apple sales for just-released products are as rare as they get, so $50 in savings shouldn't be ignored.

As noted in our Apple Watch 6 review, the combination of a brighter always-on display and faster charging make for a more enjoyable user experience. But the bigger deal is the blood oxygen (SpO2) reader, which provides comprehensive details and readings, and addresses one of the few areas where the Apple Watch was behind other wearables.

Apple Watch 6 deals debuted shortly after the watch went on sale. However, this is the biggest discount we've seen on Apple's new smartwatch. Make sure to follow our guide to the best Apple Watch deals for more discounts on other Apple Watches, as well as our hub to all of the Apple Black Friday deals on all sorts of gear.

If you're interested in deals on this year's top products, check out all the Amazon Black Friday deals we're tracking now.