How to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 online: Start time, channel, cast and more

Wynonna Earp season 4 start time, channel Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 1 premieres Sunday, July 26 at 10 p.m. ET on Syfy.

Welcome back to Purgatory! Watch Wynonna Earp season 4 online for more supernatural Western action and adventure. The Syfy drama returns Sunday night after a two-year absence that led fans to fear that it might be canceled. Well, Wynonna Earp — the heroine and the show — is a tough cookie and a survivor, so of course it would roll out a fourth season in the midst of a pandemic.

Wynonna Earp season 4 picks up right where it left off, with the great-great-granddaughter of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp dealing with some major life changes. Spoilers for season 3 ahead!

Last we saw Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), the infamous family curse had been lifted and the gunslinger no longer had her trusty, demon-killing pistol Peacemaker at her side.

"Well, that’s Wynonna’s identity and that is how she related to the world — that’s how she knew her place in it — so I think that without it, she is stripped and vulnerable and insecure," Scrofano told TV Line. "I think she will need to figure out who she is outside of the curse. "

And let's not forget that her sister Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) turned out to be an Angel and was sucked into the alternate dimension of the Garden. The vampire-like Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) followed.

So, as much as Wynonna would love to be celebrating with cold whisky and hot donuts, she has to rescue everyone she loves, save the town of Purgatory and take on her most diabolical, Earp-hating enemy yet.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 and the series finale online. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 in the US

American Earpers can watch Wynonna Earp season 4 every Sunday starting July 26 at 10 p.m. ET on Syfy, if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Wynonna Earp season 4 on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels, including Syfy.

How to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 in Canada

Since Wynonna Earp is a Canadian-American co-production, the series airs concurrently in both countries. That means Canadian fans can watch Wynonna Earp season 4 premiere on Sunday, July 26 at 10 p.m. ET on CTV Sci-Fi Channel.

How to watch Wynonna Earp season 4 in the UK

Bad news, UK fans of Wynonna Earp. Season 4 does not yet a premiere date on any UK channels. Americans abroad who can't wait and don't want to get spoiled can watch along by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Wynonna Earp season 4 cast

The cast of Wynonna Earp is led by Melanie Scrofano as the great-great-granddaughter of Wyatt Earp, who wields the power of Wyatt's "Peacemaker" handgun.

She's joined by major Wynonna Earp cast members, including:

Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday , Wyatt Earp's famed partner who is cursed with eternal health

, Wyatt Earp's famed partner who is cursed with eternal health Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp , Wynonna's younger half-sister

, Wynonna's younger half-sister Katherine Barrell as Officer Nicole Haught, a deputy sheriff of Purgatory and Waverly's girlfriend

There are other cast members who could appear, even if their characters have died — this is a show about resurrected outlaws, plus they could show up via flashback or vision. They are:

Shamier Anderson as Deputy Marshal Xavier Dolls , a special agent with the Black Badge division of the United States Marshals Service who died in season 3

, a special agent with the Black Badge division of the United States Marshals Service who died in season 3 Varun Saranga as Jeremy Chetri , a Black Badge Division scientist

, a Black Badge Division scientist Sebastian Pigott as Charlie/Julian , an angel assigned to protect the Garden of Eden and Waverly's father

, an angel assigned to protect the Garden of Eden and Waverly's father Megan Follows as Michelle Gibson Earp , mother of the Earp sisters.

, mother of the Earp sisters. Jean Marchand as Bulshar Clootie, a former sheriff of Purgatory and embodiment of the serpent in the Garden of Eden

a former sheriff of Purgatory and embodiment of the serpent in the Garden of Eden Shaun Johnston as Juan Carlo , Purgatory's parish priest in the 1880s who also protects the Garden

, Purgatory's parish priest in the 1880s who also protects the Garden Chantel Riley as Kate (Katalin) aka "Contessa", Doc Holliday's wife since the 1880s

Doc Holliday's wife since the 1880s Dani Kind as Mercedes Gardner, Wynonna's rich high-school best friend

Is Wynonna Earp on Netflix?

Yes, seasons 1-3 of Wynonna Earp are streaming now on Netflix.