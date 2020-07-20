2020 Comic-Con at Home: How to watch panels and events, what to expect

Nerd alert! 2020 Comic-Con at Home is bringing the popular annual convention right into your home — and for free! — starting Thursday, July 23. The coronavirus pandemic has shut down almost every major event this year, but San Diego Comic-Con International will go on ... online, that is, for the first time in its 51 year history.

Fans can stream star-studded panels and live events, as well as tour a virtual exhibition hall. All without shelling out a ton of money for an airplane ticket to San Diego, a hard-to-book hotel room or a badge to enter the convention center. For those who haven't been able to make the trek to SDCC, Comic-Con at Home is truly a blessing from the geek gods.

2020 Comic-Con at Home will be pared down from previous, in-person conventions. Marvel and DC won't have major presences, and there aren't any blockbuster movie panels lined up. But there will still be panels from fan fave TV shows like The Walking Dead, Star Trek: Picard and Discovery, The Simpsons, What We Do in the Shadows and Wynonna Earp. Movie panels include The New Mutants, Bill and Ted Face the Music and a Q&A with Charlize Theron about the Netflix hit The Old Guard.

Here's everything you need to know about 2020 Comic-Con at Home and how to watch the panels.

2020 Comic-Con at Home schedule

Comic-Con at Home starts at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 22 with the debut of the Online Exhibit Hall featuring about 700 exhibitors.

Then, panels will take place Thursday through Sunday, July 23-26. Get the full schedule at the official Comic-Con@Home website.

How to watch 2020 Comic-Con at Home

Fans can watch all of the panels and events on the Comic-Con YouTube channel. or on the official Comic-Con@Home website.

2020 Comic-Con at Home panel highlights

2020 Comic-Con at House has a robust daily lineup on each of the four days. There are panels with comic creators, artists, journalists, publishers, experts and more.

We've compiled a list of TV and movie panel highlights that you should make sure not to miss.

*All times ET

Thursday, July 23

Star Trek Universe (1 p.m.)

The cast and crew of Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery and the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks gather to boldly go where no one has gone before at Comic-Con: a virtual video panel. The Discovery crew will do a table read of the season 2 finale, while Patrick Stewart and the Picard gang discusses the acclaimed first season. Plus, get an exclusive extended first look from the premiere episode of Lower Decks.

Solar Opposites (2 p.m.)

Hulu's recent animated comedy is about four aliens who crash land on Earth and adjust to life in suburbia. The executive producers and voice cast will hold a discussion and present an exclusive clip from the upcoming second season.

Truth Seekers (3 p.m.)

Amazon's new supernatural horror comedy comes from Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), James Serafinowicz (Sick Note), and Nat Saunders (Sick Note). They'll preview the eight-episode series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK.

Utopia (4 p.m.)

Another new series from Amazon, Utopia is an eight-episode thriller about a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in a graphic novel is real, and embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from the end of the world. The panel features writer/executive producer Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and series stars John Cusack (High Fidelity), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Freed), Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Desmin Borges (You're The Worst), Javon "Wanna" Walton (Euphoria), and Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day).

His Dark Materials (4 p.m.)

Executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne, as well as cast members Dafne Keen (Lyra), Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter), Ariyon Bakare (Lord Boreal), Amir Wilson (Will Parry), Andrew Scott (John Parry), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby) participate in a virtual panel discussion about the fantasy drama adapted from Philip Pullman's popular novels.

The New Mutants (5 p.m.)

This long-in-the-works X-Men horror spinoff looks like it's finally (probably?) seeing the light of day. Writer/Director Josh Boone and cast members Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga discuss the upcoming original horror-thriller

Upload (5 p.m.)

Creator, executive producer and director Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and stars Robbie Amell (Code 8), Andy Allo (Pitch Perfect 3), Kevin Bigley (Undone), Allegra Edwards (New Girl), and Zainab Johnson (American Koko) discuss how they brought this futuristic afterlife comedy to life. Plus, they'll tease what fans can expect in season two.

The Boys (3 p.m.)

The Boys season 2 is flying onto Amazon in early September, and fans can get an early look at what to expect from executive producer Eric Kripke and series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Aya Cash.

Superstore (3 p.m.)

The underrated NBC comedy will be back for season 6 sometime soon, so celebrate the show with cast members Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, and Kaliko Kauahi as well as showrunners Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green.

Friday, July 24

Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass – An Action Hero Career Retrospective (1 p.m.)

Actress and producer Charlize Theron reflects on portraying over two decades of action heroes, from Aeon Flux to The Old Guard’s Andromache, Mad Max: Fury Road’s Furiosa to Atomic Blonde’s Lorraine Broughton.

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Adventure Time: Distant Lands (2 p.m.)

The four Adventure Time Distant Lands specials explore the unseen corners of the world with both familiar and exciting brand-new characters. The BMO special crew takes fans behind the scenes. Plus, stick around for a sneak peek of the second special, Obsidian.

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing (2 p.m.)

Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski breaks down all the latest and greatest coming from the House of Ideas with some of Marvel's most epic creators. Get the scoop about the latest X-Men crossover event, the landmark Amazing Spider-Man #850 and the return of the classic Marvel character, Werewolf by Night.

Vikings: Celebrating 6 Seasons of the Series (2 p.m.)

Michael Hirst, Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alex Ludwig, Clive Standen, and Jordan Patrick Smith will discuss their favorite moments from the past six and a half seasons, favorite fan interactions, and what makes Vikings so extraordinary.

LucasFilm Publishing: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away (3 p.m.)

Some of the biggest and best Star Wars authors talk about some of their exciting new projects set in a galaxy far, far away. Featuring Timothy Zahn, Alex Segura, Justina Ireland, George Mann, Preeti Chhibber, Tom Angleberger, Rebecca Roanhorse, Greg Pak, and Alyssa Wong.

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead (3 p.m.)

Moderated by Chris Hardwick, the panel will preview the upcoming sixth season and feature Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunners and executive producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

AMC's The Walking Dead (4 p.m.)

The Walking Dead will make its 11th San Diego Comic-Con appearance with a panel spotlighting “A Certain Doom, ” which will air as a standalone episode later this year. In the episode, Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Panelists include showrunner Angela Kang, executive producer and director Greg Nicotero and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Paola Lazaro.

AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond (5 p.m.)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond makes its Comic-Con International debut as the third series in wildly successful The Walking Dead Universe. The show delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. The panelists include showrunner and executive producer Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt.

First Look at Hulu’s Helstrom (6 p.m.)

Talk about some family drama! Join Helstrom showrunner Paul Zbyszewski and cast–Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl, and Alain Uy–for one hell of a sneak-peek look and conversation around bringing this terror-filled comic to life as Hulu’s next horror series.

HBO Max: Adult Animation Panel (6 p.m.)

Show creators of Robot Chicken, Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Black Dynamite, Lazor Wulf, and Final Space share their favorite San Diego Comic-Con memories.

Peacock Original Series: The Capture (6 p.m.)

With the emergence of video surveillance and facial recognition, The Capture unveils a troubling world of fake news and the extraordinary power of intelligence services. To celebrate its recent premiere on Peacock, the cast and creators will come together to discuss what could happen when seeing is deceiving and technological capabilities are abused.

Bob’s Burgers (7 p.m.)

Fans won't want to miss creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard sharing news about the upcoming season. Plus, they can send in questions to the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy.

Archer @Home (8 p.m.)

Watch voice cast members Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates, plus executive producer Casey Willis reveal not-to-be-missed details about the new season of Archer.

Saturday, July 25

The Simpsons @ Home (2 p.m.)

Find out how the show has surmounted social distancing and turbulent times en route to Season 32 from panelists Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson and moderator Yeardley Smith.

Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion (3 p.m.)

Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation.

Blast Off with Disney+’s The Right Stuff (4 p.m.)

Get an exclusive first look at The Right Stuff, the first scripted Disney+ original series from National Geographic. The series takes a clear-eyed look at the early days of the U.S. space program.

For All Mankind (5 p.m.)

Cast members Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, and Krys Marshall gather for a thoughtful conversation looking back on season one of the Apple TV+ drama. And there will be an exclusive first look at season 2.

Peacock Original Series: Brave New World (6 p.m.)

The cast and crew gather to discuss the adaptation of Aldous Huxley's seminal novel. Join creator and showrunner David Wiener and cast members Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, Hannah John-Kamen, Nina Sosanya, Kylie Bunbury and Joseph Morgan for an in-depth look at the making of the series.

Bill & Ted Face the Music (6 p.m.)

Party on, dudes ... virtually! Cast members Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, director Dean Parisot alongside writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson gather for a lively panel moderated by filmmaker and fan Kevin Smith.

HBO’s Lovecraft Country (7 p.m.)

Get an early look at the upcoming drama inspired by an H.P. Lovecraft novel. In 1950s Jim Crow America, a trio of friends overcome racist terrors and terrifying monsters. The panel features cast members Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Michael Kenneth Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee, and Courtney B. Vance.

SYFY: Wynonna Earp (8 p.m.)

The supernatural Western is finally back on Syfy this Sunday, July 26. Join showrunner Emily Andras alongside cast members Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga as they talk about the highly anticipated 4th season, show off their best impressions, challenge each other with a round of trivia. and share a sneak peek of the season 4 premiere episode.

What We Do In The Shadows (8 p.m.)

The mockumentary comedy follows four vampires and their loyal familiar who, in a surprising twist, is a descendant of famed vampire slayer Van Helsing. Join the sharp-toothed cast Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén and the creative team for a spirited discussion hosted by special guest, Haley Joel Osment.

An Evening With Kevin Smith (9 p.m.)

Kevin Smith talks Son-In-Lockdown, unveils a new Funko Pop, and drops the first look at his new film Killroy Was Here.

Farscape ... To Be Continued (9 p.m.)

Farscape is now on Amazon Prime and there has been talk of its return. Join Farscape cast members in celebration of this epic sci-fi series

Sunday, July 26

Hoops (1 p.m.)

Netflix's new adult animated series follows a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach. Get the scoop from voice stars Jake Johnson, Rob Riggle, Ron Funches, Natasha Leggero, Cleo King, and A.D. Miles, as well as creator and executive producer Ben Hoffman and moderator/ guest voice star Max Greenfield.

Next (2 p.m.)

Fox's new fall drama presents the thrilling opening scene of the propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence.

The 100 Special Video Presentation & Q&A ( 3 p.m.)

Find out what’s in store for the final season of The CW's apocalyptic drama and how their journey may end. The panel includes series stars Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery, and creator/executive producer Jason Rothenberg for their final Comic-Con appearance.

A Conversation with Nathan Fillion (5 p.m.)

Showrunner Alexi Hawley (The Rookie) talks with Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle, The Rookie) about his career in film and television. With special appearances by Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Mekia Cox, Molly Quinn, Seamus Dever, and Jon Huertas.