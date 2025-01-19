How to watch 'The Hunting Party' online – stream season 1 of the Melissa Roxburgh thriller from anywhere
Dozens of the world's most twisted killers have broken out of prison
What if, in “Suicide Squad”, the evil inmates all broke out? That, minus the comic book stuff, is effectively the premise of high-concept crime drama “The Hunting Party”, which enlists ex-FBI Special Agent Bex Henderson’s (Melissa Roxburgh) to round them back up, with special emphasis on serial killer Richard Harris (Tobias Jelinek).
You can watch "The Hunting Party" season 1 online from anywhere with a VPN.
► Date and time: "The Hunting Party" premieres at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, January 19. Subsequent episodes air at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Mondays, starting February 10.
• U.S. — Peacock / Sling TV / Fubo (free trial)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
Henderson, like the rest of us, had been under the impression that Harris was executed in 2017. His being at large, dismembering people and stitching them back together, suggests not.
Harris, along with dozens more of "the most dangerous criminals the world has ever known" were instead being held at 'The Pit', a top secret underground prison, and now they've all escaped. Somebody on the outside wanted them unleashed, and it's up to Bex's team to find out why.
The good news? Only a select few knew about the prison in the first place. The bad? They were all high up the food chain, and could sell Bex out with a click of their fingers.
Read on as we explain how to watch "The Hunting Party" online, on TV and from anywhere.
How to watch 'The Hunting Party' online in the U.S.
"The Hunting Party" premieres at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, January 19. There will then be an encore presentation at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, February 3, after which new episodes will air in the same slot each week.
The show is available to watch on NBC, or online with a subscription to Peacock.
Cord-cutters have a few options. Peacock Premium at $13.99 / $139.99 per year grants access to NBC, so you can watch "The Hunting Party" in real time. Don’t mind waiting? A basic Peacock membership ($7.99 a month) offers on-demand access the next day.
Alternatively, Sling TV offers access to NBC via its Blue Plan (select cities). There's no free trial, but the platform is still great value and new subscribers get up to 50% off their first month.
Fubo offers a more comprehensive lineup, with the entry-level Pro plan costing $79.99 (after a 7-day free trial and a discounted first month at $74.99).
In addition to showing "The Hunting Party" in the U.S., Peacock has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include "The Day of The Jackal", "St. Denis Medical" and "The Traitors U.K." season 3.
How to watch 'The Hunting Party' from anywhere
Just because "The Hunting Party" isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch it if you're traveling away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your platform of choice and stream new episodes of "The Hunting Party" season 1 online.
Can I watch 'The Hunting Party' in Canada, the U.K. or Australia?
Can I watch 'The Hunting Party' in Canada?
We're still waiting on an announcement about "The Hunting Party" in Canada.
If you're an American currently visiting Canada, simply download a VPN, such as NordVPN, to unblock your preferred streaming service from anywhere in the world.
Can I watch 'The Hunting Party' in the U.K.?
"The Hunting Party" hasn't yet found a streaming home in the U.K..
But no fear, because anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best U.S. VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
Can I watch 'The Hunting Party' in Australia?
There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "The Hunting Party" in Australia just yet. For the time being, Americans can tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
