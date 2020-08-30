How to watch the MTV VMAs 2020 online

2020 MTV VMA Awards start time, channel The 2020 MTV VMAs airs on Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

It's almost time to watch the 2020 MTV VMAs online and see who goes home with a moon man trophy. This year's MTV Video Music Awards are broadcasting from New York City and feature new categories like Best Quarantine Performance and Best Music Video From Home.

But instead of taking place at the Barclays Center, as previously scheduled, the show will be set in outdoor locations to ensure social distancing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In an official statement, MTV said, "In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event. The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.”

The 2020 MTV VMAs will be hosted by Keke Palmer, who told USA Today that it will be unlike any other VMAs in history. "It'll be a lot of darting from stage to stage, and showing the beautiful boroughs in New York," she explained.

Performers will include Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, BTS and more. On tap as presenters are Anthony Ramos, Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Jaden Smith, Kelly Clarkson, Nicole Richie and others.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2020 MTV VMAs. Watch a teaser of BTS' performance of "Dynamite" below:

How to watch 2020 MTV VMAs online anywhere, with a VPN

Trying to watch 2020 MTV VMAs online, but thwarted because you're away from home and geo-fenced restrictions took away the service you're paying for? Well, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch 2020 MTV VMAs no matter where you are.

How to watch 2020 MTV VMAs in the US

If you're in the U.S., you can watch the 2020 MTV VMAs on Sunday, August 30 at 8 p.m. ET. It's preceded by a pre-show special at 6:30 p.m. ET, also on MTV — but you can only them if you have a cable or satellite package that includes the network.

If you've already cut the cord, you can get MTV on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels. Fubo is also a great option at $55 per month for over 109 channels, including a ton of sports networks.

How to watch 2020 MTV VMAs in the UK

Brits can tune into the 2020 MTV VMAs on MTV UK or MTV.com on Monday, August 31 at 1 a.m. BST.

How to watch 2020 MTV VMAs in Canada

MTV is available in Canada, so those up north can tune into the VMAs at the same time as American fans on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

2020 MTV VMAs performers and presenters

This year's VMAs will feature some of music's biggest names, who will perform or present at the awards show, either from NYC or virtually.

Presenters

Anthony Ramos

Bebe Rexha

Bella Hadid

Drew Barrymore

Jaden Smith

Joey King

Kelly Clarkson

Machine Gun Kelly

Madison Beer

Nicole Richie

Sofia Carson

Travis Barker

Performers:

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga

Black Eyed Peas

BTS

CNCO

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Maluma

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Pre-show performers:

Chloe x Halle

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Machine Gun Kelly featuring Travis Barker and blackbear

2020 MTV VMA nominees

Here are the nominees for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – "everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box"

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

BEST POP

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “Bop”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

BEST ROCK

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “Mamacita”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “Someone's Someone”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. - ”I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room” – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “Bop” – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Choreography by Charm La'Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – “Can't Believe the Way We Flow” – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana