How to watch Super Bowl 2021 without cable: Cut the cord, not the game

Super Bowl 2021 services: Who's got the big game? Fubo TV is our top pick to stream Super Bowl 55 if you cut the cord. It's also on CBS All Access, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

You've got your set of options for how to watch Super Bowl 2021 without cable. Yes, cord-cutters don't need to worry about where to see Mahomes' team take on Brady's new home, as one of the best streaming services is included in the ranks of where you can stream the big game.

Super Bowl 2021 live streams are easy to find because the game will be shown on CBS. That means you have everything from the major live TV streaming options to the channel's own service, plus TV antennas. It's just a matter of picking a good service, because nobody wants a low-quality feed.

Also, don't waste time trying to see who's got it in 4K. Nobody does. CBS hasn't figured that out yet, so we're going to be waiting at least a year to see the Super Bowl in ultra HD.

And as for the game itself, the clash of Brady and Mahomes seems like it will deliver the goods. While the former is one of the most successful QB's in this era, and has driven his new team to the big game in their first year together, the latter looks to be the future of the league.

So, without further ado: here's how to watch Super Bowl 2021 without cable!

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 without cable online

Yes, Super Bowl 2021 is going to be broadcast nationally on CBS, but cord-cutters may not have that channel by default. For example, the popular Sling TV only has two broadcast networks: Fox and NBC.

So, for when it comes to watching Super Bowl 2021 without cable, our top recommendation is fuboTV . Not only does it have CBS, but it specializes in sports, so you can watch all of the pre-game and post-game coverage, analyzing the big game.

CBS is also available on CBS All Access and YouTube TV. The former is the cheaper option, at $5.99 per month with limited commercials or $9.99 for ad-free — except when you're watching a CBS station, as you will with the Super Bowl. The $65per month YouTube TV is a lot more expensive, but it does pack many over 85 channels, more than the 4 live channels (CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports HQ and ET Live).

There's also Hulu with Live TV, but Hulu's dropped a lot of CBS affiliates lately, so it's not a guarantee.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 without cable for free

You can watch the Super Bowl for free with one of our best TV antenna picks, or pick up CBS on the site locast.org. The latter only supports 45.6% of the U.S. population, though, so your mileage may vary. And since CBS All Access has a 1-week free trial, that's another way to see the big game for free.

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Super Bowl 55 for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 without cable from anywhere on earth

NFL streaming tip:

If you're out of the pocket, you may have more hurdles than just trying to figure out how to watch Super Bowl 2021 without cable — as your normal streaming service may not work in your new location. But do not worry. You can still watch the Super Bowl, by using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

