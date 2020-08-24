How to watch Love Island USA season 2 online: Cast, start time and more

Love Island season 2 start time, channel Love Island season 2 premieres Monday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Want to see some steamy romance in a bubble? Then watch Love Island season 2 online. Yes, the CBS dating show is back, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Not even a worldwide disease can stop hot young singles from coupling up.

But in light of the pandemic, Love Island USA is switching things up in season 2. It is being filmed in a bubble at Caesars Entertainment's boutique hotel The Cromwell in Las Vegas, instead of a resort in Fiji.

The Love Island season 2 cast and crew have been isolated and tested prior to filming and there will be regular testing as production continues. Compliance officers will be on hand to make sure everyone remains safe. The protocols are similar to Big Brother 2020.

Love Island USA is a spinoff of the UK series of the same name. A group of single Islanders gather together in a tropical villa and must pair off with a partner to stay on the island. At the end, one couple wins $100,000. In season 2, that was Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber, who split the cash prize.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Love Island season 2 online. Plus, check out a trailer below:

How to watch Love Island season 2 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Love Island season 2. Watching it live can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets you stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Love Island USA season 2 in the US

American lovers can watch Love Island season 2 premiere on Monday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package.

Subsequent episodes will air nightly at 9 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Love Island season 2 on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including CBS All-Access, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Our top choice for watching Love Island season 2 is CBS All-Access. Here's why.

CBS All Access is offering a free one-month trial with the code PLAY to check out the streaming service. You can watch Love Island season 2 as well as its reality sibling, Big Brother 2020. That's not all! With CBS All-Access, you can also watch Survivor and the Star Trek original series Picard and Discovery. View Deal

How to watch Love Island USA season 2 in Canada

In Canada, fans watch Love Island season 2 premiere on the same day and time as the U.S. on CTV.

How to watch Love Island USA season 2 in the UK

Good news, Brits ... you can watch season 2 of the American version of Love Island on ITVBe. The bad news is that you'll have to wait until Saturday, September 21 at midnight.

Love Island season 2 cast

The Love Island USA season 2 cast is made up of 11 contestants — five women and six men. They are: