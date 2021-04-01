How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online: Is there a new episode tonight?

Grey's Anatomy season 17 info Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 10 starts at 9 p.m. ET today (Thursday, April 1) on ABC.

Lexie's back! It's almost time to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 10 online — even if you don't have cable. The ABC medical drama is bringing back another familiar face from the past to reunite with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on her Covid-dream beach.

Grey's Anatomy season 17 has incorporated the coronavirus pandemic into the show, with Meredith continuing to battle COVID-19 and currently on a respirator. During her illness, she has dreamt of spending time on the beach with friends and loved ones, some of whom died in previous seasons. The show featured some jaw-dropping cameos from former stars Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd and T.R. Knight as George O'Malley. Next up: Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey, Meredith's half sister.

Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 10 is titled "Breathe." The doctors are dealing with a ventilator shortage, which becomes a major problem when a critically ill mother and daughter both need the last one. Meanwhile, Hayes' sister-in-law with multiple sclerosis arrives at the hospital with a kidney stone. And at the sister house, a few more kids join the chaos, with Amelia watching over them.

Here is everything to know about how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 10, plus watch a promo below:

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Grey's Anatomy season 17 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 in the US

TGIT fans can tune into the Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 10 on Thursday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Starter Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 in the UK

Good news for British fans of Grey's Anatomy. Season 17 got an UK premiere date: April 7. It will air on Sky Witness.

For Americans abroad who want to watch the show with the services they already subscribe to, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 on the same day and time as their American counterparts. It's on CTV.

Grey's Anatomy season 17 cast

The cast of Grey's Anatomy is led by star Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, the head of general surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. She is a widow, after losing husband Derek Shepherd several years ago, and has three children, Zola, Ellis and Bailey.

Other major cast members include:

Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey , chief of surgery

, chief of surgery James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, attending general surgeon

attending general surgeon Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, head of trauma

head of trauma Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, head of neurosurgery

as Amelia Shepherd, head of neurosurgery Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, cardiothoracic surgery

as Maggie Pierce, cardiothoracic surgery Kim Raver as Teddy Altman , co-head of cardiothoracic surgery

, co-head of cardiothoracic surgery Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, head of plastic surgery

head of plastic surgery Camilla Luddington as Jo Karev, attending general surgeon

attending general surgeon Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln , head of orthopedic surgery

, head of orthopedic surgery Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes , head of pediatric surgery

, head of pediatric surgery Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, chief medical officer

chief medical officer Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, surgical resident

surgical resident Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, surgical resident

surgical resident Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu, cardiothoracic surgeon

Fans can also expect to see familiar and new guest stars, including: