Mare of Easttown season 2: Will HBO continue Kate Winslet show?

Is Mare of Easttown season 2 happening? Following the cathartic Mare of Easttown finale earlier this week, fans are curious if Kate Winslet might return to eat hoagies, drink Rolling Rock and vape in the DelCo area.

If HBO does order Mare of Easttown season 2, it will likely follow a brand-new case investigated by Detective Mare Sheehan since she solved the murder of Erin McMenamin. The much-anticipated finale, which revealed the killer's identity, was so popular that it even crashed HBO Max for about half an hour Sunday night.

Mare of Easttown was always intended to be a limited series (and it will compete in that category at the Emmys). However, it wouldn't be the first limited series on HBO to get another season, since Big Little Lies already paved that path.

And the show is called Mare of Easttown, after all; the title isn't tied to the first season's central case (not even "Murdur Durdur"). Creator Brad Ingelsby is open to exploring a second season.

"It was written as a limited, and it ends — there’s no more mystery to be solved. Kate and I, if we could crack a story that we were really proud of and felt like it was a deserving second chapter in Mare’s journey, then maybe," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I haven’t cracked that yet; I don’t know what that is, honestly. But if there was a world in which we were convinced, this is a continuation of the story that honors the first chapter and does things an audience will appreciate, then maybe. But as of right now, I have no idea what that could be.

Here's everything we know so far about Mare of Easttown season 2.

Even if HBO orders Mare of Easttown season 2, it would be quite awhile until it premieres.

Judging by Ingelsby's quotes in THR, he hasn't even thought about the premise of season 2, much less written any scripts. From previous comments, Ingelsby seems to have required about a year to write season 1 (consisting of seven episodes).

Then, once he wrote seven or more episodes for season 2, a director would come on board to start filming. Perhaps Craig Zobel would return to direct the entire season or someone else would step into his place.

Filming would likely take around six months. Once that wrapped, the show would go into postproduction and editing, which might take another six months.

So, if Mare of Easttown season 2 gets the green light soon after the finale, the very earliest it might premiere would be in the vicinity of summer 2023.

Mare of Easttown season 2 cast

Of course, Mare of Easttown season 2 could only happen if star Kate Winslet wants it to. She is a lock to earn an Emmy nomination as best actress in a limited series (and very likely to win).

Winslet is also open to the idea of a second season, telling TVLine, "I would absolutely love to play Mare again. I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role… There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her."

OK, so Winslet is possibly on board. Which other Mare of Easttown cast members could return?

We'd like to see Jean Smart as Helen Fahey, Mare's mother, as well as the rest of the family: Angourie Rice as Siobhan Sheehan, Mare's daughter; David Denman as Frank Sheehan, Mare's ex-husband; Neal Huff as Father Dan Hastings, Mare's cousin; Izzy King as Drew Sheehan, Mare's grandson; and Sosie Bacon as Carrie Layde, Drew's mother.

And while his character departed for a yearlong teaching gig in Maine, Guy Pearce may return as Richard Ryan, an author and Mare's love interest.

As the end of the season 1 finale, Mare reaches out to her best friend, so we could see Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross. There are also Lori's two kids: Cameron Mann as Ryan Ross (in juvenile detention for killing Erin) and Kassie Mundhenk as Moira Ross.

If season 2 follows a new case, then Mare would interact with her police colleagues, including John Douglas Thompson as Chief Carter.

Other cast members who could join are: Kate Arrington as Faye, Frank's wife; Eisa Davis as Gayle Graham, Mare's therapist; Enid Graham as Dawn Bailey, Mare's friend; and Chinasa Ogbuagu as Beth Hanlon, Mare's friend.

And though their characters are in prison, we could see Joe Tippett as John Ross, Robbie Tann as Billy Ross and Patrick Murney as Kenny McMenamin.

Sadly, one Mare of Easttown cast member who won't be back is Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel, who was shot and killed in episode 5.