How to watch Biden inauguration live stream online

Inauguration Day TV details Inauguration Day 2021 events begin Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m. ET. Biden's swearing-in will take place shortly after noon.

It's been a long road to this moment but it's almost time to watch the Biden Inauguration live stream, to see the start of a new era.

Millions of people will tune in Wednesday to watch Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th president of the United States. Kamala Harris will also be sworn in as the vice president.

Inauguration Day 2021 will look very different from past events, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and extra-tight security measures brought on by the recent insurrection at the Capitol.

Biden's inauguration will also be different since the previous president, Donald Trump, will not be in attendance. He is the first president to skip his successor's inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869. Three other former living presidents — Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton — will be there, along with former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton. (Jimmy Carter, who is 96, and Rosalynn Carter have sent their best wishes.)

Some inaugural events will be virtual or socially distanced, like the virtual "Parade Across America," featuring performances from all 56 states and territories. And instead of the typical crowd on hand to view the ceremony, attendance will be restricted. Instead, the National Mall is hosting a "Field of Flag" art display with about 191,500 U.S. flags of varying sizes to represent Americans across the the country.

Here's how to watch Joe Biden's inauguration live stream.

Biden inauguration schedule

While no official schedule has been released, the proceedings will begin around 11 a.m. ET at the West Front of the Capitol. Here's what to expect:

Invocation: Rev. Leo J. O'Donovan, a Jesuit priest and former president of Georgetown University who is a close friend of the Biden family.

Pledge of Allegiance: Andrea Hall, the first African-American female captain of the Fire Rescue Department in South Fulton, Georgia.

The National Anthem performed by Lady Gaga.

Poetry reading: "The Hill We Climb" by Andrea Gorman, who was named the first Youth Poet Laureate in 2017.

A musical performance by Jennifer Lopez.

Benediction: Silvester Beaman, pastor of the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware, and a friend of the Biden family.

After 12 p.m. ET:

Swearing-in: After the clock strikes noon, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to Biden. Then, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will swear in Harris as vice president.

Inaugural address: Biden will deliver remarks around the theme "America United."

Post-inauguration: Biden and Harris will participate in a military Pass in Review on the East Front of the Capitol. Then, the new president, vice president, their spouses and the other former presidential couples will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Inaugural parade: The Bidens, Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff (to be known as the Second Gentleman) will proceed to the White House with an escort from the military and the drumlines for the University of Delaware and Howard University (Biden and Harris' alma maters). That kicks off the virtual Parade Across America, hosted by actor Tony Goldwyn and featuring Earth, Wind and Fire and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart.

Celebrating America event: The televised special takes place at 8:30 p.m. ET and is hosted by actor Tom Hanks. Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria are also appearing to introduce segments about "young people making a difference in their communities." Scheduled performers include Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Biden and Harris will give remarks.

How to watch Inauguration 2021 live stream with a VPN

No matter where you are in the world, you shouldn't be separated from your preferred means of following the news. If geo-restrictions are keeping you from watching the Inauguration Day 2021 coverage you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch Inauguration 2021 live stream on CNN

CNN's coverage of Biden's inauguration begins Tuesday, January 19 at 4 p.m. ET and and continues until Thursday, January 21 at 4 a.m.

Viewers can also follow along on CNN's apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV. Coverage is also available on CNN.com.

If you've cut the cord, it's easy to get the CNN channel. It's available on two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and FuboTV.

How to Biden's Inauguration live stream on Fox News

Fox News' coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET on Inauguration Day. The news network is available on Sling TV, but only on Sling Blue. FuboTV also has Fox News. As mentioned above, both have free trials, but Fubo's seven-day trial is more than twice as long as Sling's three-day trial.

How to watch Inauguration 2021 live stream on MSNBC

Over on MSNBC, coverage of Biden's Inauguration starts Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET. The channel will also air Celebrating America at 8:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Biden's Inauguration for free

Own a Roku? You can get free coverage of Inauguration Day 2021 from The Roku Channel. ABC News Live, NBC News NOW and Newsy are among the channels in the streamer's free offerings.

Newsy's inauguration coverage is also available for free on Amazon FireTV, Vizio, Samsung, Apple TV, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Android TV, Plex and Stirr, as well as YouTube, Facebook and newsy.com.