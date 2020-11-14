How to watch 2020 Masters live stream: channel info and times wherever you are

The Masters is looking like it's going to round off 2020's golf majors in style as the field go into round 3 with any number of them in a position to shoot for the Green Jacket. So sit back and prepare to enjoy the golf, as we help explain where to get a 2020 Masters live stream today - no matter where you are in the world.

As usual, the fabled tournament is set at the Augusta National Golf Club. This year, however, the Masters is taking place in November, rather than April, due to the pandemic.

2020 Masters live stream The 2020 Masters golf tournament takes place Thursday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 15. CBS and its services have streams from 7:30 a.m. to end of day, ESPN has it in the afternoons. And you can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

Despite the delay, the 2020 Masters tournament boasts a stacked field. Champion Tiger Woods is still there for the weekend and not too many shots behind. But he'll have to pull off a bit of a vintage miracle if he's to get to the top of the leaderboard.

World number one Dustin Johnson will take some stopping, while major winners like Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and Justin Rose are all in contention. As are the likes of highly rated Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama. Or will this be the year for an outside hope like Sungjae Im, Sebastian Munoz or Abraham Ancer to make a name for themselves?

While the Masters is happening late this year, one thing hasn't changed: Augusta should prove to be a tough course for even these golfers. Only one will emerge from the rough to put on the coveted Green Jacket.

Here's everything you need to watch the 2020 Masters live stream.

How to watch 2020 Masters live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and can't watch the 2020 Masters golf tournament live stream from where you are, you can still get the live streams with a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which is the best VPN for you? We've tested many different services and our pick at the top is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Get the best overall VPN 100% risk-free - ExpressVPN

How to watch the 2020 Masters live stream in the US

In the U.S., the 2020 Masters golf tournament is airing daily starting Thursday, November 12 through Sunday, September 15. The coverage for Round 1 and 2 begins at 7:30 a.m. ET, while Round 3 coverage starts at 9 a.m. and final Round 4 coverage tees off at 8 a.m.

The 2020 Masters golf tournament is airing on ESPN and CBS.

If you don't have a cable or satellite package, and have cut the cord, you can watch the 2020 Masters via live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, and AT&T TV Now.

The best option for watching the 2020 Masters is Fubo TV, which is $65 per month for more than 117 channels. Sports fans will find a number of niche sports channels among its lineup. Another great option is CBS All Access ($5.99 a month) which is streaming both early and regular coverage.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out this streaming service. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. Fubo's dozens of channels include local networks, including CBS, as well as sports-focused channels like ESPN and the Golf Channel.View Deal

CBS All Access is offering a free one-week trial to check out the streaming service. You can watch the entirety of the 2020 Masters tournament, including early round coverage as well as the final day.View Deal

2020 Masters golf live streams in the UK

British golf lovers can watch the 2020 Masters on Sky Sports Golf or online via the SkyGo app. Get a special Sky Sports golf offer for £10 on top of your usual subscription. If you don't have Sky but still want to watch, then you could get a flexible Now TV subscription instead.

Round 3 coverage starts at 2 p.m. and Round 4 at 1 p.m (weather allowing).

2020 Masters golf live stream in Canada

Canadians can get all the US Open golf action on TSN and the TSN app.

2020 Masters golf live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the 2020 US Open golf tournament on 9 Gem (free), FoxSports (with package) or Kayo Sports.

Sign up for the Kayo Sports Basic Package and stream the tournament live starting at 5 a.m. AEDT.

2020 Masters schedule

Here's the schedule for coverage of the 2020 Masters golf tournament tee times.

Round 2 (Friday, Nov. 13)

Live stream: 7:30 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access

TV: 1 to 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 (Saturday, Nov. 14)

Live stream: 10 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access

TV: 1 to 5 p.m. on CBS

Round 4 (Sunday, Nov. 15)

Live stream: 8 a.m. to completion of play on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, CBS All Access

TV: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on CBS