Do I get HBO Max free? What HBO and AT&T subscribers should know

"Do I get HBO Max free if I already have HBO?" That's a question you and a million other people are wondering right now with HBO Max's launch.

WarnerMedia's new streaming service hasn't communicated its availability and accessibility very well, leaving you wondering about the differences between HBO Max vs HBO Go vs HBO Now and the list of devices that can download the HBO Max app.

Plus, HBO Max surprised everybody on launch day by introducing a seven-day free trial for any new subscribers. Previously, they offered a preorder discount deal (now expired) and free trials to only some AT&T wireless and internet customers. But now anybody can get an HBO Max free trial for a week, then pay the $14.99 monthly fee afterward. More on that below.

It's all very confusing. That's why we're here with a simple guide to who gets HBO Max free.

Is HBO Max free if I already have HBO through cable?

If you already subscribe to HBO through a cable provider, you probably get HBO Max free. Comcast is the only major cable provider that hasn't struck a deal with WarnerMedia, perhaps because Comcast has its own streaming service in Peacock and is playing hardball.

If you get HBO through any of these cable providers, you automatically get HBO Max:

All West Communications

Altice One

Antietam

Armstrong

AT&T

Atlantic Broadband

ATMC

Bardstown Cable

Bend Broadband

Bristol TN Essential Services

Buckeye Broadband

C Spire

Cedar Falls Utilities

Cincinnati Bell Fioptics

Comporium

Consolidated Cable Vision

Consolidated Communications

Conway Corporation

Cox

CTV Beam - East Alabama

DIRECTV

DIRECTV Puerto Rico

Docomo Pacific

Easton Cable Velocity

Eatel Video, LLC

ENTOUCH

EPB Fiber Optics

EPlus Broadband

Etex Communications

Fidelity Communications

Grande Communications

GTA

GVTC Communications

Hawaiian Telcom

HBC

Home Telecom

Hotwire Communications

HTC Digital Cable

ImOn Communications

Inter Mountain Cable

Liberty Cablevision of PR

Long Lines

LUS Fiber

MCTV

MetroCast

MetroNet

MIDHUDSON

Morris Broadband

Nex-Tech

NORWOOD

Optimum

Orbitel

Paul Bunyan Communications

Point Broadband

Rainier Connect

RCN

San Bruno Cable TV

Shentel

Sparklight

Spectrum

Suddenlink

TDS

Vast Broadband

Verizon

Wave Broadband

WOW!

Just sign into HBO Max with the login credentials you use for your current HBO service. It worked for Tom's Guide editor Henry T. Casey.

Is HBO Max free if I have HBO Now?

HBO NOW is HBO's standalone streaming service for digital subscribers. You get HBO Max free and automatically if you subscribe to HBO NOW through certain partners.

On May 27, your HBO NOW app should automatically update (if you have automatic updates turned on) to the HBO Max app on supported devices. All you have to do is sign in with your HBO NOW email and password, then select Access all of HBO Max.

If you get HBO NOW through any of these digital platforms, you automatically get HBO Max:

Apple

Google Play

Samsung

Optimum

Verizon Fios Internet

Consolidated Communications

Liberty Cablevision of Puerto Rico

(Image credit: Future)

Is HBO Max free if I have HBO on Hulu or YouTube TV?

Good news! You get HBO Max free if you subscribe to HBO through Hulu or YouTube TV.

Is HBO Max free if I have HBO on Amazon or Roku?

At this time, you cannot get HBO Max on Roku or Amazon. WarnerMedia still hasn't made deals with the two companies, which make some of the best streaming devices on the market.

If you subscribe to HBO NOW via Roku or Amazon Prime Video Channels, you can still access and watch it. However, it will not automatically turn into the HBO Max app nor can you download a separate HBO Max.

Stay tuned for further developments.

HBO Max free trial details

HBO Max rolled out a seven-day free trial for any and all new subscribers. Go to HBOMax.com to sign up.

Some new and existing AT&T customers can also get an HBO Max free trial that lasts one, three or 12 months, depending on their plans.

New customers of the following packages will receive 12 months of HBO Max free: AT&T TV Choice, XTRA or Ultimate, and Optimo Mas; DIRECTV Choice, XTRA, Ultimate, Mas Ultra or Optimo Mas.

Also AT&T is giving away a free year of HBO Max for those signing up for 12-month plans of its AT&T TV + Internet package.

Existing customers of many of the AT&T and DIRECTV video packages will receive three months of free HBO and HBO Max.

New and existing AT&T internet customers not on the 1000 plan will receive one month of HBO Max free.

New and existing AT&T wireless customers on the AT&T Unlimited Extra, AT&T Unlimited Starter and AT&T Mobile Share plans will receive one month of HBO Max free