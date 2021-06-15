Hawks vs 76ers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 5 online

Hawks vs 76ers start time, channel The Hawks vs 76ers live stream will begin Wednesday, June 16th at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

It will air on TNT, which is available on Sling TV, currently on sale down to $10 for the first month.

The Hawks vs 76ers live stream features MVP runner-up Joel Embiid coming off the worst half of basketball in his postseason career, while Trae Young is looking to continue his elite playmaking ability in this NBA playoffs live stream ?

Ugly. Just Ugly. That’s the best and most accurate way to describe the second half of basketball in Monday night’s Game 4 between the Hawks and 76ers. The winner only played slightly prettier than their uglier adversary.

Sixers big man Joel Embiid contributed to the disarray in the second half as he became the first player in 25 years to shoot 0-for-12 in a playoff half. He finished the night with 17 points and a playoff career high 21 rebounds. As a team, the Sixers scored just 38 second half points.

The Hawks won Game 4, 103-100 to even the series at two games apiece, but their shooting was far off the mark throughout the game. Trae Young scored a game-high 25 points but needed 26 shots to get there. Bogdan Bogdanovic needed 24 shots to amass his 22 points. As a team the Hawks shot just 36% from the floor, their worst performance of the playoffs. It also marked just the fourth time this season they shot under 37%. Young was able to create for teammates when he went cold, finishing with 18 assists.

Both teams have injury concerns going into Game 5. Trae Young is dealing with a shoulder injury, while Joel Embiid is still dealing with a torn meniscus in his right knee. Embiid told reporters after Game 4, that his knee prevented from jumping up and dunking what would have been the go-head and potentially game-winning basket for Philly. Instead, he missed a lay-up.

The Sixers will go into Game 5 as 6-point favorites. The over/under is 224.

Hawks vs 76ers live stream live streams in the US

Hawks vs 76ers live stream live streams in the US

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV, but not sports-fan favorite FuboTV. Both ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN3 and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Hawks vs 76ers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports — though it often fails them. The Hawks vs 76ers live stream is not on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is available in the U.K..

Hawks vs 76ers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Hawks vs 76ers with SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on SN360.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.