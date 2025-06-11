How to watch NBA Finals Game 3 on Hulu + Live TV (free trial)
SGA's Thunder have leveled the series before the action shifts to Gainbridge Fieldhouse
You can watch NBA Finals Game 3 live on Hulu + Live TV, which carries ABC and offers new customers a 3-day FREE trial. Time it right, and that free trial will let you tune into Game 4 on Friday free-of-charge too.
Tyrese Haliburton's buzzer-beater with 0.3s on the clock completed the Pacers' superb Pascal Siakam-inspired comeback in Game 1, but the Thunder hit back emphatically in Game 2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander alone has scored 72 points (38 then 34), and could be the man to silence Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight.
Can you access Hulu + Live TV in Canada, the U.K. or Australia? Read on and we'll show you how to watch NBA Finals Game 3 live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.
How to watch NBA Finals Game 3 live streams for free
Basketball fans in the U.S. can watch NBA Finals Game 3 live for FREE on Hulu + Live TV.
If you don't already have an account, sign up to Hulu + Live TV using your email address, date of birth and gender.
The 3-day free trial is exclusive to the Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV plan, which costs $82.99 per month. NBA Finals Game 3 is on ABC.
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to appear as if you're still in the U.S..
How to watch NBA Finals Game 3 live streams from anywhere
Although Hulu + Live TV is only available in the U.S., if you're from the U.S. but visiting the likes of Canada, the U.K. and Australia, you can still stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software sets your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where on the planet you are. It's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN, the best on the market:
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in Canada and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Hulu + Live TV or another streaming service and watch the action.
Hulu + Live TV Q+A
What does Hulu + Live TV's coverage of NBA Finals Game 3 include?
Hulu + Live TV is a streaming service that provides access to more than 100 TV channels for a fraction of the price of an equivalent cable package.
One of those channels is ABC, which is showing NBA Finals Game 3, along with every other game of the series.
Game 3 tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 11, and ABC's live coverage runs from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT to 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT. Analysis comes from Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon.
Remember: Use NordVPN if you're outside the U.S. on vacation.
What devices can I watch Hulu + Live TV on?
Android phones and tablets
(Android 7.1 and newer)
Apple iPhones and iPads
(iOS 16.4 or later)
(latest version)
(latest version)
(latest version)
Edge
(latest version)
Apple TV
(tvOS 15.3 and up)
(Fire OS 5.0 and newer, exluding Fire TV Stick Gen 1)
Android TV
(Sony Bravia 2015 and up, Nvidia Shield, Hisense Android TV, select Xiaomi models)
Chromecast
(Gen 2 or newer)
LG Smart TV
(webOS 3.5 or higher & select webOS 3.0 models)
Nintendo Switch
(R1 and Lite)
PlayStation
(PS4 & PS5)
(including Roku 2, Roku 3, Express, Express+, Premiere, Premiere+ , Streaming Stick, Streaming Stick+, Ultra, Ultra LT)
(2016 or later)
(2016 or later)
(Xumo TV, Xumo XiOne Box)
NBA Finals 2025 schedule
Game 1 | Pacers 111 - 110 Thunder
Game 2 | Pacers 107 - 123 Thunder
Game 3 | Thunder vs Pacers — 8:30 p.m., Wednesday June 11 (ABC)
Game 4 | Thunder vs Pacers — 8:30 p.m., Friday June 13 (ABC)
Game 5 | Pacers vs Thunder — 8:30 p.m., Monday June 16 (ABC)
Game 6 | Thunder vs Pacers — 8:30 p.m., Thursday June 19 (ABC)
Game 7 | Pacers vs Thunder — 8 p.m., Sunday June 22 (ABC)
(All times ET)
