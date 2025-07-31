How to watch England vs India on ICC TV — it's *FREE*

You can watch all five days of the fifth test of England vs India live on ICC TV, streaming for free. The stream includes English commentary as this feisty series reaches its climax at The Oval, London.

India will be hoping they can level the series and a spirited fightback at Old Trafford will give them all the desire they need.

The worldwide platform will show every wicket, boundary and argument if this series is anything to go by to a variety of fans across the globe — find the full list here.

Can you access ICC TV in the U.S., U.K. and Australia? Read on and we'll show you how to watch England vs India 5th test live streams from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.

How to watch England vs India 5th test live streams for free

Cricket fans in countries from Andorra to Uzbekistan can watch the 5th test between England vs India for FREE on ICC TV.

You can sign into ICC TV via Google, Facebook or Apple accounts or alternatively your e-mail.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're at home in one of the countries that has the coverage for free.

We have watched all four tests on the platform so far and the coverage was superb!

How to watch England vs India 5th test live streams from anywhere

Although ICC TV is only available in select countries, those who are from the nations streaming the action for free but visiting the likes of Australia, the U.S. and the U.K. can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your Armenian ICC service, you'd select Armenia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ICC TV and watch Day 1 right now.

ICC TV Q+A

What does ICC TV's coverage of England vs India 5th test include?

ICC TV show full coverage of the action, with the first ball arriving at 11 a.m. (BST) each day.

A star-studded commentary panel will be available for those wanting to tune into the action including legends of the game like Nasser Hussain, Stuart Broad, Michael Atherton and Mark Butcher among others.

Daily highlights are also provided if you have missed out on the day's action.

Remember. Use NordVPN if you're outside your usual country on vacation.

What devices is ICC TV available on?

Airplay

AppleTV's

Android Devices (Smartphones & tablets)

(Smartphones & tablets) Chromecast

iOS Devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch)

(iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch) macOS Devices (macOS 11.0+)

(macOS 11.0+) Web Browsers (Chrome, Safari, Edge, Firefox)

England vs India 2025 Test Series

Test 1, Headingley: England won by 5 wickets

Test 2, Edgbaston: India won by 336 runs

Test 3, Lord's: England won by 22 runs

Test 4, Old Trafford: match drawn

