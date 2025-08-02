Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch 2025 pre-season friendly game online

The Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream is set to be a fascinating contest between two sides with contrasting summers. Spurs have a new manager in Thomas Frank and have made a raft of exciting signings, while the Magpies have lost three consecutive pre-season games and speculation is rife about the future of star striker Alexander Isak.

You won’t want to miss this one, so read on to find out how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream date, time, TV channels The Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Sunday, August 3.

► Time: 12 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT / 9 p.m. AEST

• US — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The last campaign was a strange one for Spurs who finished in 17th place but ended the season on a high as they won the Europa League for their first piece of major silverware in 17 years. Despite the trophy, Ange Postecoglou was shown the door and Thomas Frank has arrived from Brentford. The shrewd tactician has already splashed the cash on Mohammed Kudus, who was excellent in the 2-0 win over Reading, while teenager Luka Vuskovic has caught the eye since arriving from Hajduk Split.

Back in the Champions League after an excellent 24/25 campaign, it looked as though it would be an exciting summer for the Toon Army. Newcastle have signed exciting forward Anthony Elanga but they have lost three games in a row and could yet have to sell wantaway striker Isak. Beaten 1-0 by a K League XI last time out, they will be desperate to stop the rot and get a positive result against Spurs.

You won't want to miss any of the action in the Tottenham vs Newcastle pre-season meeting. We’ve got all the live stream details you need down below.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream from anywhere

Tottenham vs Newcastle live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the game.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

If you already use this service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines CBS shows with lots of other streaming content from the archives, plus regular live sport. With prices starting at $7.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

No U.K. broadcasters have picked up the rights to the Tottenham vs Newcastle game. However, those with subscriptions to NUFC TV or SpursPlay will be able to watch a live stream online.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch Tottenham vs Newcastle online by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to make your device appear to be at home and access your usual streaming platform.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream on Paramount Plus.

The streaming service costs $10.99 AUD per month or $97.99 AUD per year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home – our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It is a similar story to the U.K. in Canada with NUFC TV or SpursPlay being your two options to watch the pre-season game.

Outside the Great White North? Use NordVPN to access your usual soccer streams.

