Google Pixel 6 event set for October 19 — here’s what to expect

After months of leaks, rumors, and hints, Google is finally ready to take the wraps off the Google Pixel 6. Hitting the October 19 date we'd heard previously, the Pixel Fall Launch event will debut and showcase Google's new smartphone vision with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

It's an exciting time for Android fans and Pixel lovers, because not only are the new phones a significant departure from previous Pixels, but they introduce Google's first attempt at its own silicon. Named Tensor, the new Google-built system-on-chip is set to push the boundaries of what's possible with mobile machine learning and AI applications.

Unlike some previous years, this doesn't appear to a full-on Made with Google event, where we'd hear about other Google products like Chromebooks or members of the Nest family. The focus this year seems to be all on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but we get a surprise or two, who knows.

Pixel Fall Launch: When is it?

Google has scheduled the Pixel Fall Launch 2021 event for October 19 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Google says you'll be able to watch it on several platforms, but it does have a dedicated site up right now for you to check out (and revisit to watch the event live).

We haven't heard about any following Made with Google events.

Pixel Fall Launch: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

(Image credit: Future/TechRadar)

The stars of the show will, in fact, be the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We've heard a lot about these two phones in the last few months, with Google even confirming some of the details outright. For instance, we know that the new Tensor chip will power both devices. While leaked benchmarks don't paint a Snapdragon 888-beating powerhouse, Google has flat said Tensor will focus primarily on AI and machine learning.

Otherwise, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are huge deviations from Google's typical spartan design language, seen as recently as the excellent Pixel 5a. There's a camera bar that spans the width of the phones, with a tri-color design on some colorways. Gone is the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, likely moved to under the display. The hole punch cutout for the front-facing camera is now centered instead of in the left corner.

The regular Pixel 6 is set to have a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It'll sport a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide. The Pixel 6 Pro ups the ante with a 6.71-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a third 48MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom. The smaller Pixel is rumored to have a 4,614 mAh battery while the big boy should have a huge 5,000 mAh power pack.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be the flagship devices for Android 12, which also has a major visual design change.

Pixel Fall Launch: What about Pixelbook 2?

There are some rumors swirling about the successor to the much-loved Pixelbook, which was a premium Chromebook. Considering the name of the October 19 event, we wouldn't hold our breath on Google announcing a new Chromebook or anything like that. Still, the company could surprise us, but we're just guessing and hoping at this point.

Pixel Fall Launch outlook

Google has said previously that it's taking things seriously with the Pixel 6. While previous Pixels have all been niche and enthusiast devices, the hope among many is that the Pixel 6 will finally push the phone family mainstream. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen.

We expect great things from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, from the cameras to Tensor. While we're just as excited as you are to get our hands on the new phones, we wonder what remains for Google to tell us at the Pixel Fall Launch event other than price and availability.