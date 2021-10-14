How to watch Google's Pixel Fall Launch event — livestream the Pixel 6 debut

The final major flagship phone release of 2021 is about to go down. Google is set to host a Pixel Fall Launch event this coming Tuesday (Oct. 19), and unless you happen to have an in with CEO Sundar Pichai, the only way you're going to be able to watch the debut of the Google Pixel 6 is to live stream the event.

Fortunately, it's easy to follow Google events online. The same parent company operates both Google and YouTube, after all. So if you're wondering how to watch Google's Pixel Fall Launch event, the answer is only a livestream away.

Of course, you could also stick with Tom's Guide. We plan to cover the Pixel Fall Launch event as it happens, with an embed of the Pixel 6 launch live stream available as soon as things get underway. We can also provide some instant of anything Google announces during the stream, from news about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to a closer look at any surprise hardware that makes its debut.

Here's where you can find a Google Pixel Fall launch event live stream.

When is the Google Pixel Fall Launch event?

You can watch Google's Pixel Fall Launch event starting at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST on Tuesday, Oct. 19. That's 24 hours after Apple holds a similar virtual fall product event and less than a day before Samsung's latest Unpacked event. It's a busy week!

How can I watch Google's Pixel Fall Launch event?

Right now, the easiest way to watch Google's Pixel Fall Launch event is to bookmark the dedicated Pixel event website Google has set up. Presumably, when the event goes live, A livestream will appear on that site, allowing you to watch along.

(Image credit: Future)

Google's also been known to include a stream of its product launches on YouTube. Once such a feed goes live, we'll embed it here so you can watch the entire Pixel Fall launch event. The Made by Google channel may be a good place to look for such a feed.

What can I expect if I watch Google's Pixel Fall Launch event?

Just by the title of the event, Google has made it quite clear what it intends to announce. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will make their debut at the Oct. 19 event.

The Pixel 6 will be Google's 6.4-inch model and it will feature the same camera setup as the Pixel 5 — a main camera augmented by an ultrawide angle lens. However, for the Pixel 6, Google is boosting the optics, with rumors suggesting a 50MP sensor for the main camera. The Pixel 6 Pro will feature a larger 6.71-inch display, and it's adding a telephoto lens to go with the wide/ultrawide angle cameras from the regular Pixel.

The real star of the show will be the Tensor processor that powers the Pixel 6 models. This is a Google-designed chip, as the phone maker gets away from the Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon it's used in previous models. Tensor will include a dedicated Tensor Processing Unit, suggesting machine learning and artificial intelligence will figure very much into this new phone.

The big mystery surrounding the Pixel 6 launch isn't necessarily the specs — Google has already confirmed details like the Tensor chip, while other specs have been filled in by well-sourced rumors. Instead, we're just waiting to hear what the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will cost, though a bump from the Pixel 5's $699 starting price seems inevitable.

It seems unlikely that Google would devote an entire product launch to two phones that have largely been pre-announced. So that's fueling speculation about what else you might be able to watch at the Google Pixel Fall Launch event. A foldable device, the Pixel Fold, is allegedly in the works and could make an appearance. Rumors have also suggested that a long anticipated Pixel Watch might finally arrive, though we think that's a very remote possibility. Other would-be products that could appear on Tuesday are a Pixelbook sequel, a Pixel tablet and new Nest speakers, though the name of the event would seem to preclude non-Pixel products from making an appearance.

Whatever Google has in store, check back here for a blow-by-blow account as well as analysis of every announcement made when you watch the Pixel Fall Launch event.