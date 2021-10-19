Google Pixel 6 event live blog: All the big news as it happens

The Google Pixel 6 gets its turn in the spotlight today (Oct. 19), as Google officially launches both that device and the larger Pixel 6 Pro. But with so many details about the phones already revealed, there's a question as to whether Google has any surprises in store.

Should Google have any unexpected Pixel news in its back pocket or not, we'll be on hand when the Pixel Fall Launch event live stream gets underway at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are going to command the lion's share of attention during this show, even if we already know many key details. The two phones are slated to run on the Google-designed Tensor chip — Google told us so in August — so this will be our first chance to find out what that means in terms of everyday performance. We're particularly excited to hear about any new features that stand to benefit from Tensor's focus on machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Here's what we expect from the Google event:

Google Pixel 6: Besides that Tensor chip, look for an improved camera array in the Pixel 6, though it's keeping wide- and ultrawide-angle lenses similar to those featured on the Pixel 5. The difference will be the specs of the main camera, which is rumored to include a 50MP sensor. Google has already confirmed screen size (6.4 inches) and a fast refresh rate (90Hz) for this model. We're hoping rumors of faster charging and a bigger battery pan out, too.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Expect a phone that looks a lot like the Pixel 6, only bigger. We know this model will have a 6.71-inch display and Google has confirmed a 120Hz refresh rate along with three rear cameras. We have to turn to rumors for the camera specs themselves, but it's looking like the main lens will be 50MP while a 48MP telephoto lens supplies a 4X zoom.

We don't know how much either phone will cost, but the most recent leak suggests prices of $699 and $899, which would be quite a bargain when compared to the premium flagship phones Google is looking to take on.

Google Pixel Fold (possible): Another potential surprise would be if other products join the Pixel 6 during Google's event. There are rumors of a Google Pixel Fold in the works, and while the lack of concrete details from the rumor mill suggests this phone isn't very far along, Google could always offer a preview of its first foldable device. Chances are, though, that today's event comes and goes without even a glance at the Pixel Fold, which remains unconfirmed by Google at this point.

Google Pixel Watch (possible): Like the Pixel Fold, the Pixel Watch is but a rumor — and a fairly persistent one over the years, as people wait for Google to come out with a device that showcases Wear OS. The lack of rumors in the buildup to the Pixel Fall Launch event suggests that this device won't be on hand, either, but we're always willing to be surprised.

Whatever ends up happening, we'll know soon enough. Follow along in our Pixel 6 live blog and via the embedded livestream below.