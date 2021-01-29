Google Pixel 4a 5G in white is here — and it’s crazy cheap right now

It’s been a while since the Google Pixel 4a 5G was released, but if you're in the market for an affordable phone with great photography skills, now may be the time to do it. Google only sold the phone in black at launch, though it promised the Verizon-exclusive white would also be available for everyone.

That day has now come, and with a discount to boot. BestBuy has the unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G on sale for just $409. That’s $90 off the normal price, and it’s available in both black and white.

Google Pixel 4a 5G: was $499 now $409 @ BestBuy

If you’re looking for 5G connectivity on the cheap, the Pixel 4a 5G is the phone for you. You get access to the next-gen wireless networks, plus a large colorful display, excellent camera performance, and all the best software features Google’s Pixel range has to offer. It’s now $90 off at BestBuy.View Deal

In our Google Pixel 4s 5G review we noted that the Pixel 4a 5G was one of the most affordable ways to connect to the next-gen wireless networks, on top of all its other great features. Those include excellent camera performance, access to the latest and best Android updates and a large colorful display.

It even has a secondary rear camera lens, something the cheaper LTE Google Pixel 4a lacks, and a larger 6.2-inch screen.

The battery may not be fantastic and the Pixel 4a 5G doesn't have a flagship chipset, it's still an impressive phone. More so when you consider the newly-discounted price. Plus you get all the latest Pixel features thrown in, including astrophotography and live transcription.

While we did see better Pixel 4a 5G deals over the Black Friday period, those did rely on you trading in another device. This time it’s $90 off with no fine print to read through, and with the option of a brand new color to boot.