Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday deal — just $199 for the ultimate Samsung smartwatch

One of the best Black Friday deals is happening now, even if Black Friday is *technically* a few weeks away. But there's no time to waste, especially when it comes to fetching one of my favorite smartwatches for $50 off.

Right now Walmart has the Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for $199. Samsung's flagship smartwatch normally starts at $249, but has received a major price cut thanks to early Walmart Black Friday deals. While we've seen some appealing Black Friday smartwatch deals so far, this is hands-down the most attractive one yet.

If you happen to own one of the best Samsung phones, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 makes the ultimate accessory. The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, and easily the best smartwatch for Samsung.

It runs a new version of Wear OS, so it's outfitted with a familiar suite of Google services. It also welcomes a BIA sensor and body composition analysis feature, which together can tell you your body's makeup through a quick reading on your wrist. 

And if you were wondering whether this smartwatch is a well-rounded fitness tracker, a Galaxy Watch 4 workout test proved it can keep up with whatever activity you prefer. We particularly like the auto-pause feature for walking, running and biking — it offers more accurate metrics.

Walmart's latest deal is on the standard version of the Galaxy Watch 4. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, donning a stainless steel case and physical rotating bezel, is $30 off on Amazon. The promotion applies to the 42mm version in Black, should you prefer the traditional look of the Classic model over the sporty entry-level one.

Not sure which Galaxy Watch 4 is right for you? See my guide to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for a full rundown on the differences. 

