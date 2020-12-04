Galaxy Scroll video shows off what could be the next big thing in Samsung phones

We’ve already heard that Samsung may be looking to extend beyond foldable phones into a device with a scrollable screen. And now, thanks to a new concept video, we have a good look at what the rumored Galaxy Scroll might look like.

The jaw-dropping Galaxy Scroll concept video from Dutch 3D designer Jermaine Smit in partnership with LetsGoDigital , shows the phone in action rocking the Galaxy Note S Pen in ways that'll have you jonesing for your own device immediately. If the Galaxy Scroll depicted in the video looked any more realistic, we'd be wondering if it was the real thing.

The concept video shows the shiny S-Pen being removed from its storage slot on the phone and surrounding the phone before it hovers above the screen.

The S Pen may be one of the highlights in Smit’s video, but it’s not the only noteworthy feature. The video, which purports to show a rollable Galaxy Note, provides a look at how the screen would expand as well as the triple rear camera array on the device’s back.

It’s not such a leap of logic that this new phone would include one of the Galaxy Note’s signature features. Rumors suggest that S Pen support could be added to one of the upcoming Galaxy S21 models next year, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 expected later in the year could feature a stylus too — especially if it replaces the Galaxy Note in Samsung’s lineup , as some believe.

The video surfaces at a time when Samsung seems to be paying more attention to foldable devices. In addition to rumors about the Galaxy Scroll that have recently surfaced, leakers are spilling more details about the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is expected to arrive in the latter half of 2021. With its rumored stylus and bigger screen, the next Fold could well take the Galaxy Note’s place as Samsung’s productivity-focused phone.

While Samsung hasn't commented on its future phone plans, we are getting a sense of when the company might roll out some of these new devices. The Galaxy S21 could debut as soon as January, with Samsung looking to get a jump on sales of its next flagship with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 potentially following as the late summer release that’s traditionally reserved for the next Galaxy Note. It’s unclear how Samsung would fit the Galaxy Scroll into those launches — or even if a launch is on the horizon at all.

For now, then, we’re left with this drool-worthy concept that at least gives us a better idea of how a scrolling Samsung phone will look should it arrive any time soon.