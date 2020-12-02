Trending

RIP: Samsung reportedly killing off Galaxy Note line

Rumors already suggest Galaxy S21 will have S Pen support

Galaxy Note 20
Image Credit: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg (Image credit: Image Credit: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg)

According to sources close to Reuters, the Samsung Galaxy Note line is on its way out due to poor high-end smartphone sales, a symptom of the coronavirus pandemic.

This further corroborates recent rumors that S Pen support will be coming to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. According to Reuters, the S Pen will be sold separately, suggesting it might not have a dedicated slot like the Note. 

The Note line has always set itself apart as being among the best of Samsung's yearly offerings. The large-screen phone boasts the latest chips and camera modules as well as stylus support. 

Per three sources, Reuters reports that there are no plans at Samsung to develop a Note phone for 2021. The sources asked not to be named as the plans are not yet public. 

So what's with this Note 21 rumor?

Strangely, according to Twitter user @CozyPlanes -- who has a track record of verifiable leaks from the Korean tech industry -- Galaxy Note 21 development has started. 

CozyPlanes tweeted last month that the 2021 iteration of the Galaxy Note would be its last. It would see a September release, alongside the Z Fold 3. From 2022 onward, the Z Fold series will be Samsung's new premium flagship line. According to a source to Reuters, the Galaxy Note development team has been shifted to the Z Fold line.

Already, Galaxy Z Fold 3 rumors suggest that it will have S Pen support. If true, it means Samsung has made great advancements in materials science to allow a hard enough folding display that can handle pen pressure. 

