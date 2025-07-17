Tecno reveals Phantom Ultimate Fold G — a bold challenger to Samsung’s foldables

With Samsung's rumored tri-folding Galaxy G Fold missing in action, a new company is throwing its hat into the triple-ring.

Tecno just teased its Phantom Ultimate G Fold, which the company claims is the world's thinnest tri-folding phone, measuring 11.49mm folded and 3.49mm opened, less than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Of course, the Z Fold 7 is a real phone, while this is a concept.

According to Android Central, the hinges on the Phantom Ultimate G Fold are different, with a larger main hinge and a smaller "waterdrop hinge" on the right side.

Similar to Samsung's rumored tri-fold, the Phantom concept features a "G-style" inward-folding design with two hinges. This style of fold is designed to protect the interior displays.

The conceptual phone is reportedly going to debut at MWC 2026, which typically takes place in February.

It is reportedly equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that powers a 9.94-inch interior display.

When it comes to Tecno, its Phantom phones tend to be conceptual and don't actually become reality. Last summer, Tecno teased the Phantom Ultimate 2, another tri-folding device that also featured a "G-style" hinge system. Even if it were to release, neither the G Fold nor the Ultimate 2 are likely to come to the United States, as the phone maker largely sells in China and India.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, Samsung's much-rumored tri-fold is expected to launch in October. That's after the release of a second-generation Huawei Mate XT tri-fold in September.

Huawei released the first tri-folding phone in the Mate XT last fall. We found it amazing, and we're looking forward to the next generation of foldable evolution.