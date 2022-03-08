Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 Netflix release date and time — when you can watch

It's funny how the Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 release date arrives only one week before the 2022 season gets under way. It's almost as if Netflix and the FIA are conspiring to make sure fans don't have a second to breathe. Or, more likely, this is the most canny marketing campaign in a while.

After a giant game-shaking finale that saw F1 race director Michael Masi's interpretation of the rules set off a firestorm of debate — his choice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practically decided the winner of the race, and therefore the season — fans have been aching for the behind-the-scenes view we get in Drive to Survive.

Masi would later be removed from his position, but things are still rocky even after that. ESPN reports that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner accused the Medcedes team of applying "bullying" pressure to get Masi out.

Why would Mercedes be upset? Well, Masi's interpretation of the safety car restart rules at Abu Dhabi led to Red Bull's Max Verstappen passing Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, and thereby winning the title.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive has earned a spot in our best shows on Netflix list for quite some time, and we expect season 4 to keep things going. Here's everything you need to know to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4.

When does Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 come out on Netflix?

All 10 episodes of Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 premiere on Netflix this Friday (March 11, 2022). It will release at 3 a.m. ET.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 4 teaser trailer

The teaser trailer for Drive to Survive season 4 is a rapid-fire sequence of drama. After a whole lot of hype (the phrase "it's winner takes all" is said), Lewis Hamilton refers to something, we're assuming the whole world of F1, as "constant warfare."