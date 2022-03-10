Better Call Saul season 5 Netflix release date just confirmed — and it's right before season 6

We've been wondering about Better Call Saul season 5's Netflix release date for a minute now, and we've actually got some good news. Yesterday, an AMC rep confirmed to Tom's Guide that Netflix will get the most recently aired season a whole two weeks before AMC Networks debut the new season.

Yes, Better Call Saul season 5 — which aired back in February to April 2020, which feels like a lifetime ago — is finally coming to Netflix on April 4, 2022. Then, Better Call Saul season 6 debuts on April 18, two weeks later.

Why the long wait? Well, this is actually pretty normal for Better Call Saul, which is one of the best shows on Netflix. Season 2 arrived on Netflix 14 days before season 3 began airing, and season 4 debuted 12 days before season 5 aired. Only season 3 had a wide gap before its subsequent season debuted, hitting Netflix 4+ months before season 4.

This is all likely working as it's supposed to behind the scenes, giving AMC more time to make money off of paid video-on-demand sales of the shows on the likes of Amazon, Google Play, Apple and others.

Analysis: Why didn't AMC Plus get Better Call Saul season 5?

If the wait was based on AMC looking to optimize its own profits on Better Call Saul before the new season — the final batch for Bob Odenkirk's show — debuts, then we have another question for them.

Couldn't AMC have put Better Call Saul season 5 on AMC Plus, its own streaming service (available via Amazon Channels), instead? Fans who have been waiting for it to jump onto Netflix would likely use this as a reason to try out AMC Plus if they haven't before (it's a great way to get a head-start on shows such as Killing Eve).

Some audiences may be over the concept of buying seasons of TV shows a la carte from services, as subscription services have become the norm.

We're guessing that, unless AMC has been seeing strong historical figures from those direct purchases, the Netflix deal requires AMC to not put the series up on any streaming services beforehand.