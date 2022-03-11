Peaky Blinders season 6 Netflix release date is finally confirmed — and it's not good

Earlier this week, we analyzed potential Peaky Blinders season 6 Netflix release dates, as the show is currently airing first on the BBC before the big red streaming machine gets it. And while we're happy Netflix finally confirmed the release date for the next batch, this isn't exactly what we were hoping for.

As Variety reported, Peaky Blinders season 6 (which is the final season, though a movie will follow) comes out on Netflix on June 10th, 2022. And while some fans of the show may be elated to have a date to circle on their calendars, this is an odd break from the previous Netflix release dates for the Cillian Murphy-led series.

And this delay will likely encourage fans in the U.S. to use alternate ways to watch the series to avoid spoilers online. Speaking of, we've got a whole guide for how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online right now, no matter where in the world you are.

For the past two seasons, fans only waited mere weeks, or even a day in season 4's case, for Netflix to get the show. A two-plus month window such as this is not doing anyone any favors. Check out the chart below to see how the wait to see Peaky Blinders season 6 on Netflix compares to that of previous years.

Peaky Blinders season Finale date Netflix premiere date Season 6 April 3, 2022 (scheduled) June. 10, 2022 Season 5 Sept. 22, 2019 Oct. 4, 2019 Season 4 Dec. 20, 2017 Dec. 21, 2017 Season 3 June 9, 2016 May 31, 2016 Season 2 Nov. 6, 2014 Nov. 14, 2014 Season 2 Oct. 17, 2013 Sept. 30, 2014

As for this upcoming week's next episode, check out our preview in our article about how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 online.

Analysis: Netflix releases can be confusing

If you thought (as we did) that Peaky Blinders season 6 was coming to Netflix in April, don't feel bad. This whole art of predicting Netflix dates is more confusing than reading tea leaves.

This isn't the only Netflix release date for a show that streams somewhere else first that we've had our eyes on as of late. When it came to the Better Call Saul season 5 Netflix release date, we only found out this week that the penultimate season of the AMC series will hit Netflix on April 4.

That's a mere two weeks before season 6 debuts, giving fans a small window to either rewatch or catch up when Better Call Saul season 6 arrives on April 18.