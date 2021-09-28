FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream looks set to be a tantalizing Champions League tie. Liverpool are looking to continue their strong start to this year's tournament after a victory at Anfield over AC Milan, while FC Porto are aiming to follow up a stalemate against Atletico Madrid with a win in front of their own fans.

FC Porto vs Liverpool channel, start time The FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream takes place today (Tuesday, September 28).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or TUDN via Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

FC Porto and Liverpool are certainly no strangers. They may play in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the English Premier League respectively, but they've previously met half a dozen times in the Champions League.

Of those previous meetings, Liverpool have got the better of the battle, winning four and drawing twice. FC Porto have been on the receiving end of several sizeable defeats, including a 0-5 thrashing in 2018 and most recently a 1-4 loss in April 2019.

Tonight, the home side will be looking to beat the Reds for the first time ever in this competition. FC Porto will be encouraged by their strong start to the season domestically. They currently sit second in the table after seven games, having not lost a single match. That said, Liverpool's own form is equally as good, with the Merseyside club also yet to taste defeat and currently sitting top of the EPL.

Liverpool will be further boosted by the return of midfielder Naby Keita, who sat out last Sunday's draw with Brentfield due to a foot injury but is set to feature. Both Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliot remain sidelined and won't make an appearance. Expect manager Jurgen Klopp to name a strong team, but with some of the side's biggest stars potentially given the night off to prepare for this weekend's showdown with Manchester City.

FC Porto will be without defender Chancel Mbemba after he received a red card against Atletico Madrid, but the side is currently on an 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions. This match could be FC Porto's best chance yet to claim a famous Champions League victory against Liverpool.

Will one of these sides see their unbeaten start to the season end? You can find out by watching an FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream, which we'll show you how to do below.

You might also want to check out our full guide for how to watch Champions League 21/22, for info on where to find live streams for all the games in the world's top club soccer competition.

How to watch the FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream on Paramount Plus or on TUDN or UniMás with your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can also access the two channels with Fubo.TV. The Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers a library filled with content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League. Binge Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. Check out the service with a 7-day free trial.View Deal

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services for sports fans, since it has all of the local networks and a ton of niche sports channels. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

How to watch the FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 3HD. The game kicks-off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 7-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch the Champions League 21/22 you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this is included in the free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New Zealanders can watch the FC Porto vs Liverpool live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.