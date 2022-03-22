F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream 2022 — watch the full race for FREE

The 2022 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream starts on Friday and it promises to give us another fascinating three days of action in what could be an unpredictable season. If you're not at home right now you'll want to know how to watch F1 live streams with a VPN, that's for sure.

2022 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online The 2022 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST on Sunday (March 27). Practice 1&2 are on Friday and qualifying is on Saturday.

• FREE LIVE STREAM — Watch on RTL Zwee (Luxembourg) or ServusTV (Austria)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports or Now

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

F1 has been shaken up this year, with new regulations and some significant improvements by several teams giving the early standings an unfamiliar look.

The biggest surprise is that Red Bull are pointless after both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez suffered mechanical failures in Bahrain. But almost as big a shock is that Ferrari look like true challengers this year, with Charles Leclerc leading home Carlos Sainz for their first 1-2 since 2019.

Mercedes? In the circumstance, they'll be pleased enough with the result. They were awful in practice and not much better in qualifying, sitting fifth and ninth on the grid. Their race pace never put them close to the leaders, but they did what they could and were in place to profit from Red Bull's misfortune, with Lewis Hamilton third and George Russell fourth.

There's no reason to think that Saudi Arabia will differ too much from that script: Ferrari are clearly fast and will be in the running. Red Bull, so long as they don't suffer any more failures, will be just as competitive as they were for 95% of the last race. And Mercedes will just have to bide their time and wait for the upgrades they're expected to get in a few weeks.

Almost as interesting will be the midfield battle at the new Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Will the Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo and Haas teams continue to be the best of the rest? Will McLaren or Aston Martin kick on from their awful opening weekends?

There's intrigue aplenty ahead of us, so make sure you don't miss a second of the drama by watching a Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream — potentially for FREE.

Read on for details of how to watch, and don't forget to check out our full 2022 F1 live streams hub for more information including the current driver and constructor standings and the full schedule for the season.

FREE Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live streams

How to watch the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in the Austria or Luxembourg then you can enjoy every second of the F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream for FREE.

That's because the free-to-air RTL Zwee in Luxembourg will be showing every session of the Grand Prix, as will ServusTV in Austria.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Austrian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream on ServusTV, even though they're not in Austria.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ORF or another website and watch the race.

How to watch the F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in the US

As with every F1 race this season, the 2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream will be shown on ESPN. Coverage will be spread across the main ESPN channel and ESPN2, with the race itself on ESPN.

Practice 1 - Friday, March 25 - 9.55 a.m. — ESPN2

- Friday, March 25 - 9.55 a.m. — ESPN2 Practice 2 - Friday, March 25 - 12.55 p.m. — ESPN2

- Friday, March 25 - 12.55 p.m. — ESPN2 Practice 3 - Saturday, March 26 - 9.55 a.m. — ESPN2

Saturday, March 26 - 9.55 a.m. — ESPN2 Qualifying - Saturday, March 26 - 12.55 p.m. — ESPN2

Saturday, March 26 - 12.55 p.m. — ESPN2 Pre-race show - Sunday, March 27 - 11.30 a.m — ESPN

Sunday, March 27 - 11.30 a.m — ESPN Saudi Arabia Grand Prix - Sunday, March 27 - 12.55 p.m — ESPN

There are several ways you can access ESPN — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers a free 3-day trial.

Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN2, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in the UK

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show the 2022 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream, and in up to 4K resolution. Just don't forget that the clocks go forward on Sunday morning in the U.K., so the race time is 6 p.m. rather than 5 p.m. as with qualifying the day before.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch it: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in Canada

TSN has the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel.

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix schedule

2022 F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix weekend starts on Friday (March 25), with practice 1 and 2. Third practice and qualifying are on Saturday, and the race is on Sunday (March 27).

Friday, March 25

Practice 1

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET

7 a.m. – 8 a.m PT

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. GMT

Practice 2

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET

7 a.m. – 8 a.m PT

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. GMT

Saturday, March 26

Practice 3

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET

7 a.m. – 8 a.m PT

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. GMT

Qualifying

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET

7 a.m. – 8 a.m PT

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. GMT

Sunday, March 27

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

1 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET

8 a.m. – 10 a.m PT

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. BST

F1 2022 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Fernando Alonso Haas Kevin Magnussen Mick Shumacher Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Lance Stroll Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz AlfaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Williams Alex Albon Nicholas Latifi