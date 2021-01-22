Epic TV deal — The amazing LG CX OLED TV is Black Friday cheap right now

Right now is an excellent time for Super Bowl TV deals. With the big game scheduled for February 7, there's more than enough time to score a killer TV deal and have it delivered before the game.

The best deal of the moment comes courtesy of Amazon. It has the LG 55-inch CX OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,396.99. That's $303 off and just $47 shy of its all-time price low, which we saw on Black Friday. It's one of the best TV deals you'll find.

Editor's Choice deal LG 55" CX OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,396 @ Amazon

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we've tested. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and both Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa support. But it's the TV's performance which will you over with its excellent picture quality and potent audio. If Amazon sells out, Best Buy has it on sale for $1,399.99.View Deal

In our LG CX OLED TV review, we appreciated the set's amazing display, built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, and hefty list of smart features. From LG's webOS 5.0 to the addition of smart home control and an intuitive motion-control remote, it's one of the smartest TVs we've ever seen. It's also the best TV we reviewed in 2020.

LG has improved on its superb OLED with a more powerful processor, the addition of Dolby Vision IQ (which adjusts HDR performance based on the ambient lighting) and beefs up the sound with AI-powered audio tuning.

And while the LG CX OLED's premium price might put off some shoppers, it packs in more premium value than more expensive OLED competitors. It's the best TV you can buy period.