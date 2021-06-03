Netflix Geeked Week schedule revealed: How to watch online

Summer is here, and Netflix Geeked Week is about to arrive to give you more reasons to stay on the couch. As previously announced, Geeked Week is going to deliver news about Witcher season 2 and Umbrella Academy season 3 — and we're crossing our fingers for release date info.

We've got the full list of Netflix Geeked Week shows and properties below. Newly revealed additions include the hotly anticipated Gunpowder Milkshake and the Fear Street Trilogy. Cobra Kai season 4 details will also be on the table, and we're guessing we'll learn more about Terry Silver's return to the franchise.

Geeked Week will cover more than 50 Netflix projects, and the streaming service has promised "major announcements, exclusive teaser and trailer premieres, first looks, BTS footage, cast interviews, celebrity games, script table reads, live performances and much more."

Each day of Geeked Week will be focused on different sections of Netflix's portfolio: film, comic books, fantasy, anime/animation and gaming.

Netflix's hosts for the week are Rahul Kohli (Harley Quinn, The Haunting of Bly Manor) and YouTuber Mari Takahashi. Their special guests will include will games industry veteran Geoff Keighley, YouTuber Trisha Hershberger, voice actors Erika Ishii (Destiny 2, Cyberpunk 2077) and Yuri Lowenthal (Prince of Persia), and musician/cosplay artist Kiera Please.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

When and where to watch Netflix Geeked Week

The Netflix Geeked Week schedule is simple, with the same start time every day from Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11. The stream will start at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST, and a replay will air again at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Netflix will host its Geeked Week streams on all the major social and streaming media platforms.

Those include:

Netflix Geeked Week shows and movies

The below list has something for (probably) every geek out there. Video game nerds will be excited to finally learn more about The Cuphead Show. Retro horror fans will likely be eager to hear about The Fear Street Trilogy and Gunpowder Milkshake (starring Karen Gillan and Lena Hedley) looks like a romp for all fans of strong ass-kicking female protagonists.

Also of note in the below list is the already-completed Castlevania. Season 4 ended, but we've been hearing rumblings of a spinoff show. Trevor and Sypha are having a child, so we may get the reveal then.

The Sandman

The Umbrella Academy

The Witcher

Gunpowder Milkshake

The Cuphead Show!

Arcane

Lucifer

Fear Street Trilogy

Kate

Castlevania

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

La Casa de Papel

Resident Evil

Cowboy Bebop

Cobra Kai

Godzilla: Singular Point

Sweet Tooth

Vikings: Valhalla