Gunpower Milkshake with Karen Gillan and Lena Headey looks explosive — release date, trailer and more

In a casting decision that can only be described as “total genius,” Netflix’ new movie Gunpowder Milkshake pairs Karen Gillan and Lena Headey as a mother and daughter assassin team. The two popular actresses should make for an enticing movie to viewers when it lands on July 14 (US only, cinemas internationally with a later Netflix appearance).

The cast also includes Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Paul Giamatti, who appear to run a small collective of assassins for hire. We’re thinking this is a John Wick rival and hoping someone decides to write some sort of John Wick/Gunpowder Milkshake crossover as soon as possible.

Whilst the hype for Gunpowder Milkshake is palpable, we probably don’t need to spend much time explaining the plot. The trailer does a pretty good job of setting out a fairly predictable outline. A woman tasked with killing specific target. She realizes something is up and deviates from plan. She then seeks help from her long-estranged mother who abandoned her.

Storyline aside, the whole thing looks like a riot. Karen Gillan continues to dominate Hollywood with her superb ability and presumably everyone has had enough time now to separate Lena Headey from the hideousness of Cersei Lannister to have fun watching this. Gillan will continue her cinematic domination in the new Thor film, Love and Thunder, which will see her reprise her role as Nebula alongside Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

The movie gets a theatrical release in July in cinemas around the world. U.S. residents will just able to press a button and stream it on July 14. As tempting as home watching is, this does look like the sort of movie you’ll want to see in theaters.